Springfield, IL

IMS among schools winning team honors in state archery tourney

SPRINGFIELD – Students from Champaign Central High School took first place in the High School Division of the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Illinois State Tournament during the weekend at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Champaign Central won the High School Division title with a score of 3,387 in the two-day competition March 25-26. Champaign Centennial High School finished second (3,364) and East Dubuque High School finished third (3,306).

In the Middle School Division, Jefferson Middle School in Champaign claimed the title with a score of 3,242. East Dubuque Junior High School finished second (3,210) and Edison Middle School in Champaign finished third (3,210).

In the Elementary School Division, students at Ingersoll Middle School in Canton took first place with a score of 2,693. Danville Northeast Elementary Magnet School finished second (2,505) and Next Generation School in Champaign finished third (2,430).

The top individual performance in the tournament belonged to E.J. Merrifield of Champaign Central High School with a score of 296. The top female individual score was recorded by River Logan of St. John’s Lutheran School in Mattoon with a score of 288.

Nearly 1,000 students competed in the NASP Illinois State Tournament, which was hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Top finishers qualified for the NASP U.S. Eastern Nationals to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, May 12-14.

For complete Illinois State Tournament results, go to the NASP website at https://nasptournaments.org.

