MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The four teams in Minneapolis for the NCAA women’s Final Four are South Carolina, Louisville, Stanford and Connecticut. One of them will seem to have a homecourt advantage. That’s the impact of Paige Bueckers, who is one of the star players for the UConn Huskies. Bueckers made a name for herself growing up here and playing high school basketball for Hopkins. UConn will have lots of local fans cheering for them because of Bueckers. Several of Bueckers’ former Hopkins teammates are ready for the college spotlight. This year, the Hopkins Royals girls basketball team won the state championship and they...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO