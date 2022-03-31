ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Whitmer to announce first state park in Flint

By Autumn Pitchure
 17 hours ago

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join local leaders to announce the administration is using funds to build the first state park in the City of Flint.

The funding for this project is from the $4.8 billion bipartisan Building Michigan Together legislation, which includes infrastructure investments to continue repairing roads and bridges, replacing lead pipes and protecting drinking water, expanding high-speed internet, upgrading local and state parks and building more budget friendly housing.

The governor will be joined by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Genesee County Commission Chair Dominique Clemons, and more.

Ken T
16h ago

Can you rent bullet proof vests at this "state park"? What a waste of money. I am sure the drinking and swimming water there will be great🙄💩💩💩💩

Checkmate
9h ago

Oh that's what we need millions of dollars spent on a state park? How about helping homeless or people affected by the coronavirus lock down or people that got it but couldn't get tested soon enough now can't get help? the thousands that lost jobs for illegal Mandates 🚫. No. you want a beautiful State park with a bench to put your name on. Shame on you!!!

