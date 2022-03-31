ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Almost 645,000 Americans May Be Missing Their Third Stimulus Check

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ysm5K_0evEPuo100

Image source: Getty Images

In March 2021, the U.S. economy wasn't in the best shape. Unemployment was still rampant and many COVID-19 restrictions were still in place due to vaccines not yet being widely available.

Recognizing that many Americans were struggling with their bills, lawmakers approved a third round of stimulus checks that began hitting Americans' bank accounts that month. But not everyone who was entitled to a stimulus payment received it in a timely fashion.

In fact, a recent report reveals almost 645,000 people who were entitled to a stimulus payment had not gotten one as of September 2021. And some of those people may be eligible for a payment now.

An imperfect system

Once the American Rescue Plan, which called for a third round of stimulus checks, was signed into law, the IRS got busy sending out payments. But the IRS could only rely on the data it had from previous years' tax returns to determine who was eligible for that money.

Non-filers (meaning, those not required to file a tax return) had an opportunity to register for a stimulus. But not everyone did. And so all told, a recent report by the U.S. Department of the Treasury determined that nearly 645,000 people did not receive that money by September 2021 -- six months after stimulus checks started going out.

Now to be fair, it's possible some of those 645,000 people have gotten paid since September. But the total number of people who are still without that money could be substantial.

On a positive note, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (which is basically a watchdog unit within the Department of the Treasury) found the IRS managed to correctly issue payments to almost 167 million people as of mid-September, accounting for almost 99.5% of the total number of Americans eligible for a stimulus. At the same time, missing stimulus payments as of mid-September amounted to $1.6 billion.

How to claim a stimulus payment now

If you never received a third stimulus check, it's not too late to get your money. But to get your payment, you'll need to file a 2021 tax return and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.

This year, taxes are due on April 18. If you need help filing a tax return , you may be entitled to no-cost assistance.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, for example, is designed to help low-income households with taxes. You may be eligible if you're a lower earner or if you have difficulty with the English language. There's also the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program, which is designed for filers aged 60 and older.

If you think you're due a stimulus from last year, that's money you really don't want to pass up. These days, living costs are soaring due to general inflation, while the Ukraine conflict has sent gas prices upward. Getting a $1,400 windfall could spell the difference between making ends meet and struggling financially during these difficult times.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 18

DrkAngl
10h ago

I never got the second one..probably never will because I am not required to file. For the IRS to not know who did or didn't get their money seems off, cause they sure KNOW who owes them money without a problem?!

Reply
7
Brandon Saldivar
15h ago

who cares, in the end they take all the money back. thanks for screwing everyone over biden administration

Reply
8
The Truthman
11h ago

I got like $3,000 I was still fully employed the whole time and even got an Xtra $5,000 for working thru it I'm already financially stable didn't need any of it so I just gambled and drank it all 🤑🥴🤑🥴☹️😡😋

Reply
2
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

173K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Motley Fool and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#U S Economy#Americans#Getty Images#The American Rescue Plan#The U S Department#Treasury
CBS News

Stimulus checks for gas? Here's what could be coming your way.

Americans already faced searing inflation when gas prices surged to an all-time high earlier this month. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help reduce the pain at the pump. Families with two children could get as much $300 per month as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Democrats Unveil Plan for New Quarterly Stimulus Checks

With gas prices rising, Democrats want to provide quarterly stimulus payments. Income limits for receiving stimulus money would mirror those of last year's checks. On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. Like the payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, these payments would likely go directly into American's bank accounts. The money would be sent out quarterly, aiming to help people cope with rising gas costs.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
IRS
AOL Corp

Here’s the maximum you can get from Social Security

Social Security retirement benefits are not the same for all retirees. The amount of your monthly benefit can vary greatly based on a number of different factors, from when you decide to claim Social Security to how much you earned during your career. However, there is a maximum allowable Social Security retirement benefit. Ironically, the highest payout is reserved for those who arguably need it the least. If you’re aiming to snag this top payout, here’s what you’ll need to do.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Boost Your Social Security by Hundreds of Dollars Per Month

Regardless of how much you're collecting from Social Security, there are ways to boost your payments. If you're married or divorced, you could be entitled to extra benefits. Working longer or delaying benefits could also result in larger checks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
173K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy