TSA announces new gender-neutral screening changes at airport security checkpoints

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - New standards for screening transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming airline passengers at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints were announced Thursday. TSA officials said the new measures will help improve the screening experience for passengers. The announcement was made on International Transgender Day of Visibility. "Over the coming months,...

