From the eerie Dark Hedges to the brand-new studio tour experience, here’s where to see Westeros at its most magical. Ah, Game of Thrones. There was a time when you couldn’t escape the twisty, expansive, sex-filled fantasy world, and the scheming, ambitious characters who lived there. No matter what you thought of the final season, fans have consequently mourned the end of the show for years. And for good reason: it was really bloody good.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO