Wizards of the Coast has announced their next Dungeons & Dragons book – an anthology of adventures set in different newly created worlds written by a diverse cast of talented tabletop game writers. The new book Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel features 13 adventures set in collection of new worlds connected by the Radiant Citadel, a mysterious city floating in the heart of the Ethereal Plane. Each adventure was written by a different writer who drew on their connections to various real-world cultures and mythologies. Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel also includes a gazetteer on the Radiant Citadel itself, as well as two of the worlds explored in the various adventures.

