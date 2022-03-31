ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Fentanyl's lethal toll continues. Police seized nearly 10 million pills last year

By Martin Kaste
tspr.org
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican law enforcement is seizing fentanyl pills now at a rate nearly 50-times greater than four years ago, according to a new study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Fentanyl is 30- to 50-times stronger than heroin, and the study's authors raise the alarm over the danger...

www.tspr.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Police warn about fentanyl pills disguised as Tylenol

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are issuing a warning to the public after they seized powerful narcotics on the street disguised to look like over-the-counter medicine. Police fear someone could mistakenly take one of the pills with deadly results. “Pills that appeared to be Tylenol, seized in a...
LORAIN, OH
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: APD finds fentanyl pills near woman’s 2-year-old in stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother said goodbye to her two-year-old son as she was hauled off to jail. Back in July, an Albuquerque Police officer spotted a stolen car near Central and San Mateo. Officers said they saw at least 50 fentanyl pills strewn about the car, including in the backset, where 41-year-old Kristi Gutierrez’s two-year-old son was sitting in his car seat. The officer’s report said the child had “easy access” to the pills.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Opioids#Pill#American#Adai
MyWabashValley.com

130 mph police chase ends with arrest, 2 lbs of pills seized

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 2 pounds of what police allege to be illegal oxycodone pills and marijuana were seized following a police chase through areas of Daviess and Pike county. In a Facebook post, the Washington Police Department reported the arrest of 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn. According to police,...
WASHINGTON, IN
Houston Chronicle

Alternatives to opioids for pain management

Q: I’m having a knee replaced, and my doctor is going to prescribe me opioids to manage the post-op pain. Should I take them? I am afraid of becoming addicted. A: First, I want to say that for acute pain from a difficult surgery, opioids can be the best medication, and your chance of addiction, if your doctor prescribes a low dose for limited days, is very low. Risks do go up, however, if you struggle with other dependencies, such as alcohol, nicotine or other drugs.
HEALTH
CBS Boston

100,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized In Lawrence, DEA Says

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Federal authorities seized 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a pill press in Lawrence Friday morning, the New England branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration says. One person was arrested in the incident. The DEA said police from Boston, Burlington, Lawrence, Melrose, Quincy, Rowley, Wilmington and Westford all collaborated on the case, as did Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office. No other information about the seizure was released. 100-thousand suspected fentanyl pills and a pill 💊 press were seized in #Lawrence this AM. One arrest. Collaboration by @bostonpolice, @burlingtonpd, @lawrencepolice, @MassStatePolice, @MelrosePolice, @quincymapolice, @Rowley_PD, @WilmingtonMAPD, @Suffolk_Sheriff & Westford PD. pic.twitter.com/778aICv2Z2 — DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) March 25, 2022 Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is behind an increase in deadly drug overdoses. The CDC says it is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.    
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MedicalXpress

Safer supply of opioids saves lives by providing alternatives to toxic street drugs

Over 25,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdose since 2016—with 6,306 people dying in 2020 alone. The overdose crisis is driven by an unregulated drug supply made up mostly of fentanyl, increasingly potent fentanyl analogs such as carfentanil, and more recently, unregulated benzodiazepines. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl directly contributed to 89 percent of all overdose deaths in Ontario.
HEALTH
PennLive.com

Pharmacy recalls compounded drugs that may be too strong or too weak

Olympia Pharmacy is recalling 11 lots of seven compounded medications that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said are “out of specification.”. Recalled are Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin and NAD, compounded injectables. The FDA said the compounded drugs in question “are typically prescribed by medical...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

Researchers examined prescribing data from 176 GP surgeries in the UK. Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen “sharply” in recent years, a new study suggests. There has also been a “substantial” increase in the prescription of antidepressants to combat anxiety in adults under the age of 25, researchers found.
HEALTH
AZFamily

36 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 36 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop outside of Tucson on I-10 on Thursday, Mar. 10, according to the Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper and a U.S. Border Patrol agent pulled over 26-year-old Erick A. Jimenez, from Rio Rico, Arizona, who was going west on I-10 near Marana. After authorities searched Jimenez’s car, a stash of pills was found. Jimenez was arrested and booked into jail on drug possession and transportation charges.
TUCSON, AZ
NBC Washington

New Device Helps Patients Recover From Opioid Addiction

A small, wearable device is helping patients survive the awful symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Spark Biomedical created the FDA-approved Sparrow Therapy System. It’s essentially an earpiece that sends mild electrical pulses to the brain to help alleviate the withdrawal symptoms that patients go through while they’re detoxing, like insomnia, tremors, chills and sweating, bone pain, mood swings, and more.
HEALTH
Middletown Press

Police find 1,000+ pills containing fentanyl in Torrington apartment

TORRINGTON — After a lengthy investigation, police seized more than 1,000 pills of fentanyl from a Torrington apartment Friday, according to the Torrington Police Department. Police had been looking into sales of different forms of fentanyl throughout Torrington and surrounding areas. As a result of the investigation, Torrington Police...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy