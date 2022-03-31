Fentanyl's lethal toll continues. Police seized nearly 10 million pills last year

Q: I’m having a knee replaced, and my doctor is going to prescribe me opioids to manage the post-op pain. Should I take them? I am afraid of becoming addicted. A: First, I want to say that for acute pain from a difficult surgery, opioids can be the best medication, and your chance of addiction, if your doctor prescribes a low dose for limited days, is very low. Risks do go up, however, if you struggle with other dependencies, such as alcohol, nicotine or other drugs.

