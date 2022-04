Formula 1 has confirmed a third race in the United States from 2023, with a race set to take place along the iconic Las Vegas Strip on a Saturday night. For the first time since the 1985 South African Grand Prix, F1 will host a race on a Saturday, with the new event joining the calendar in November of next year. The track will take in a large stretch of South Las Vegas Boulevard, running from the Venetian resort to join the Strip from Sands Avenue and then up to a chicane to turn onto East Harmon Avenue at Planet Hollywood.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO