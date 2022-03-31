ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

People with type 1 diabetes in England to be given skin sensor to monitor blood sugar

By Andrew Gregory Health editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhqKQ_0evENPHW00
A woman with diabetes monitors her glucose levels. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of people with type 1 diabetes in England are to be offered a hi-tech skin sensor to monitor their blood sugar levels in seconds.

The device, the size of a £2 coin, sits on a patient’s arm and constantly checks their glucose levels. It comes with an app that tells them whethertheir blood sugar levels are at an appropriate level.

The technology also means patients can monitor their glucose levels over time so they can easily spot any worrying trends. The monitors are to be rolled out to all patients with type 1 diabetes in England when previously only three in five were eligible.

Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune condition that cannot be prevented and accounts for about 8% of all diabetes cases. Flash monitoring helps to improve blood glucose levels in patients, and also has a positive effect on their quality of life, according to research presented at the Diabetes UK Professional Conference 2022 this week.

The rollout from the NHS in England follows approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which said the wearable tech reduces the need for finger-prick testing by up to 50%. Some 250,000 people will benefit after Nice recommended the use of real-time continuous glucose monitoring for all adults and children with type 1.

“These landmark guidelines promise to be transformational for people living with diabetes,” said Chris Askew, the chief executive at Diabetes UK. “What we are seeing today is a key shift in thinking – a move to recognising that technology is an integral part of diabetes management, not simply an added luxury.”

Dr Paul Chrisp, the director of the centre for guidelines at Nice, said: “Many people find finger-prick testing to be painful and time-consuming and the introduction of technology for all people living with type 1 diabetes will reduce this considerably.

“This group of people also live with the constant worry of suffering from an attack brought on by dangerously low blood sugar while they sleep. Having an alarm, which will alert them if this happens, will give them the peace of mind knowing they will wake up in the morning.”

Prof Partha Kar, national NHS specialty adviser for diabetes for the health service in England, described the development as “the biggest step forward for type 1 diabetes care in years”.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Guardian
The Guardian

220K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

80M+

Views

Follow The Guardian and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Type 1 Diabetes#Sugar#Nhs
The Daily World

Best Blood Sugar Support Pills: Top Supplements That Work for Diabetes

Maintaining normal levels of blood sugar is an essential part of preventing multiple health issues, staying healthy, and weight management. Health issues related to imbalances in blood sugar, including obesity and diabetes, are a quickly growing burden for most people today. One of the arising solutions to this issue is...
HEALTH
WTOP

Foods to help control diabetes

First, aim for a well-balanced diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in controlling diabetes. But experts stress that when it comes to managing this chronic disease, it’s not about fixating on a few foods but having a balanced plate. “There’s really no specific food that I would say either to consume or really … even not to consume,” says Melissa Roth, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. “It’s about variety. It’s about portion control.”
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Augusta Free Press

How to control high blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition that affects millions of people in the United States. It is often called the “silent killer” because it can go undetected for years, causing damage to your heart and other organs with no apparent symptoms. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to control high blood pressure and prevent these health problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

220K+
Followers
61K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy