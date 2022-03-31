ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Suspects harassed, threw white liquid at jogger on Upper East Side

By CBSNewYork Team
 20 hours ago

NYPD: 2 suspects wanted for harassment incident on Upper East Side 00:26

NEW YORK -- The NYPD's hate crime task force says it's investigating a harassment incident on the Upper East Side.

According to police, two suspects made anti-sexual orientation statements and threw white liquid at a 69-year-old woman who was jogging. The substance hit the back of the woman's head, police said.

It happened back on Feb. 21 near 77th Street and 2nd Avenue.

The two suspects are still on the loose.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

