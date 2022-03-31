ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna’s Baby Bump Was Her Oscar Party Plus-One

By Gil Kaufman
 17 hours ago

Rihanna had a very special plus-one in tow when she went to the star-studded Oscar Gold Party on Sunday night (March 27). In snaps posted on Instagram Wednesday (March 30), the singer showed off her look as she walked into the party hosted by Jay-Z , rocking a sheer black Valentino dress featuring a sheer top that showed off her pregnant belly.

She even joked in the caption that the pics were of “me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22.” The outfit included a strapless bikini-like top and a long, sparkly skirt to go with the star’s Elvira-like cascade of pitch-black hair and elbow-length black sequined gloves.

Though RiRi did not attend the awards, she did make it to the soirée at the Chateau Marmont, where a group of protesters picketed the event by projecting a giant “Boycott” logo across the hotel’s exterior to show their disapproval after Jay-Z declined to move the event from the legendary Sunset Strip property. The Chateau has been embroiled in controversy since 2020, when Chateau owner Andre Balazs laid off nearly all of his employees at the onset of the pandemic without providing severance packages or extended health insurance. More than 30 staffers also later told The Hollywood Reporter about long-simmering workplace issues, including allegations of systemic racial discrimination and sexual misconduct.

The party went on despite the protest. Janelle Monae and Saweetie made the scene as well, joined by — among others — Emily Ratajkowski, Daniel Kaluuya, Kim Kardashian, Timothée Chalamet, Rosario Dawson, Michael B. Jordan, Mindy Kaling, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Zoe Kravitz. Questlove was inside spinning “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” as his best documentary Oscar — which he’d won earlier in the night for Summer of Soul — stood sentinel at his DJ rig, as seen on his Instagram account .

Rihanna, who recently revealed that she’s in her third trimester , has not shared the due date of her first child — whom she’s expecting with A$AP Rocky — but has made a number of appearances. She’s been rocking the most fashionable maternity looks possible, from a blue cutout jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week to a halter top and glittering maxi skirt she wore earlier this month to the opening of Fenty Beauty at Ulta Beauty.

Check out the pictures of Rihanna on her Instagram account .

