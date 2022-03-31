ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bambuser Accelerates US Expansion Following Strong Market Demand and Opens a Full-Scale Office in New York

charlottenews.net
 1 day ago

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Stockholm - 31th March 2022 - Bambuser today announces the opening of its U.S. office on April 1st in New York City with the promotion of Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer, to President of Americas. Sophie will lead the...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
NME

TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment announces “full-scale” US expansion

Major K-pop agency JYP Entertainment has revealed it is launching a “full-scale” expansion into the US market. On March 14, Billboard reported that the South Korean label, home to artists like TWICE, ITZY, Stray Kids and more, has launched its new North American subsidiary. Named JYP USA, the new arm is part of the agency’s plans for “full-scale North American market development and global expansion”.
BUSINESS
Washington Business Journal

Babylon taps new markets through international accelerator

Babylon CEO and co-founder Alexander Olesen is singing the praises of an international business accelerator from Virginia, saying his Richmond company’s participation will help the micro-farm business tap into a voracious market abroad. The company’s micro-farms — indoor hydroponic farming systems powered remotely by cloud technology — cultivate leafy...
RICHMOND, VA
charlottenews.net

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Announces Acquisition of Catalyst Machineworks, LLC to Accelerate its Unmanned Aircraft Solutions Platform within the U.S. Department of Defense, Government Agencies, Law Enforcement and Global Commercial Markets

The Company announces the acquisition of the leader in Drone Cinematography to further Accelerate the Delivery of is Unmanned Aircraft Solutions to Key Customers and the Deployment of the FlightGDN Technology Platform. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC:CYBL), an advanced digital technology...
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

The Space-Linked Internet Investing Idea Bill Gates Has Backed Since 1990s

Bill Gates has been a believer in the promise of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet as a key to global connectivity since the 1990s and a failed bet on Teledesic. The private space industry is now booming and Elon Musk's Starlink is among the companies leading a new LEO satellite space race.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Commerce Delivery No Sure Bet for Uber, and Platforms, Eyeing Amazon

At first glance, online platforms are built to be extended. Adding a range of services and products, adjacent to one another, but also connected, matches supply and demand across a continuum of activities. Thus, for the Ubers and the Airbnbs and the Lyfts and whole host of others, core businesses...
RETAIL
pymnts

Experian Partners With Black Opal to Bring Credit Options to US Immigrants

Experian and Black Opal are teaming up to boost consumer credit access to immigrants in the U.S., according to a press release on Wednesday (March 30). Black Opal’s credit decisioning process will now be integrated with Experian’s PowerCurve and CrossCore platforms to help immigrants integrate into society more easily while at the same time improving their financial health.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

i2c, Visa Team for FinTech Processing Across MENA

I2c Inc., which provides digital payment and banking technology, on Tuesday (March 29) partnered with Visa to become a FinTech processor in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region, according to a joint press release. MENA FinTechs can access Visa’s global network and i2c’s issuing and processing platform through the companies’...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOID) Announces Reverse Stock Split Completed

The Company's New Trading Symbol Is Temporarily Changed to SPOID; The 'D' Will Drop Off In 20 Days. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that the reverse split that was previously approved a reverse split of 1 (one) to 1000 (one thousand) split of the Company's common stock by the Company's Board of Directors and a majority of shareholders has been completed.
BUSINESS

