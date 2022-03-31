ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Charlotte Tilbury's Viral Pillow Talk Blusher Is Back In Stock

By Phoebe Lee
Grazia
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFew can ignore the hype of Charlotte Tilbury products and there is one Charlotte Tilbury buy that Gen Z hold in particularly high esteem: the Beauty Light Wands. The highlighter hybrids hit the big-time on TikTok last year. They offer both sheer colour and radiance in one sweep, and - in...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Rihanna Makes a Case for Matching Your Eye Look to Your Outfit

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Somehow everything Rihanna does feels like a breath of fresh air. From the star’s reimagining of pregnancy style to her cosmetics and music ventures, there’s seemingly nothing she can’t do. The latest trend we’ve noticed Rihanna rocking is matching her eye look to her outfit—which makes a case for colorful eyeliners above the mask and experimental makeup choices that complement your day-to-day outfits. And it should come as no surprise that this decision is rather calculated.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Shoppers Say This Under-Eye Corrector Is an "Absolute Game Changer" for Dark Circles — and It's 50% Off Today

If you have dark under-eye circles, you probably know the difficulty of covering them with concealer alone. No matter how pigmented the formula, a little shadow usually manages to peek through — which is why color correcting to balance out the darkness makes such an enormous difference. And for today only, some of the best multitasking color correctors in the biz are half off at Ulta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio is Totally 2000s in Silky Shirt, Sheer Stockings and Chunky Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. Charli D’Amelio’s most recent look brought out her love of Y2K style. The TikTok star posed in an Instagram photo set, wearing an oversized white shirt with a silky texture and sharp collar. Beneath the button-up style was a pair of sheer black stockings, layered underneath as a dress. D’Amelio’s ensemble was reminiscent of the edgy side of ’90s and early 2000’s fashion, complete with skinny sunglasses, a thin Prada shoulder bag and hair tied back in a tight bun. Her ensemble was finished with silver Prada logo earrings. “You got games on your phone?”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Shop at Nordstrom for Basics and Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These New Styles

Okay, the truth is that I shop at Nordstrom for a range of products when I am looking to add a few fresh pieces to my wardrobe. But I'd say the main categories I hit up first would have to be basics and shoes. I mean, come on. The Nordstrom shoe department? Epic. I recently mixed these Nordstrom pieces into my offering, so I thought I'd bring you an edit of other basics and shoes I'm into.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jourdan Dunn
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Person
Kate Moss
Travel + Leisure

These Celeb-loved Rain Boots Are Nearly 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you live in a rainy climate or will be heading to a destination with unpredictable weather, a good pair of rain boots will save you quite a bit of trouble should you get caught in a downpour. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable to walk in, easy to take on and off, and, of course, fully waterproof. Bonus points if the rain boots are also fashionable and don't make your feet sweat. Hunter has long been a favorite rain gear brand among shoppers and celebrities with its stylish and functional footwear, and it's easy to see why. Even Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted in the brand's boots over the years. And right now, select boots are on sale for up to 46 percent off at Nordstrom Rack, so there's no better time to shop (and prepare for April showers).
APPAREL
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
In Style

Users Say Their Fine Lines Have "Almost Vanished" Thanks to This Collagen-Boosting Eye Cream

If you haven't heard of FaceTheory, it's time to get acquainted with the affordable, cruelty-free skincare brand. The company carries an extensive line-up of unique formulations that target specific concerns shoppers may be struggling with — and its Ocuwake Eye Cream is a champion at rectifying fine lines and brightening dark circles, according to reviewers. What's more, the best-seller is currently on sale for $17 for a limited time.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillow Talk#Blusher#On Beauty#Tiktok#The Pillow Talk Party#Gen Z
floor8.com

Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregancy rumors following Oscars red carpet debut

Kourtney Kardashian - who is set to say I do to Blink-182 drummer sometime in May - made her Oscars red carpet debut with Travis Barker on Sunday. Upon their stylish arrival, the 42-year-old Poosh founder sparked pregnancy rumors following the recent shock that Kravis was "trying for a baby" in The Kardashians trailer.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
WWD

Versed’s Melanie Bender Talks TikTok’s Viral Power

Click here to read the full article. Versed Skincare might not have been among the earliest adopters to plunge into TikTok, but once it did, the brand sure did make a splash. “We never like to be the very first to the platform. We like to really understand: How is our community using it? How do they want to engage with us on it?” said Versed president Melanie Bender, speaking with Ryma Chikhoune, Eye and beauty reporter for WWD.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasThe Future Of Fashion Dinner with TikTok and ClearpayInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Bender,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Tried On the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom—5 That Have Me Fully Obsessed

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring officially in full swing, it's time to ready your wardrobe, and we're here to provide a little shopping inspiration. We got to try on some of the best spring pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for spring wardrobe builders that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
APPAREL
Grazia

Kate Middleton Just Wore The Perfect Dress For Wedding Guest Season - And It's Still Available To Buy

If all this good weather has got you wondering what on earth to wear for wedding season, Kate Middleton might have the answer. Nearing the end of their week-long royal tour in the Caribbean, Middleton was seen arriving at one of its final stops - Nassau's Sybil Strachan Primary School in The Bahamas - in a dress so suitable for your next nuptials that it might as well have your name on it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Treat Yourself to A Beauty Gift Set From Nordstrom — Get Up To 40% Off Brands Like Estée Lauder, Mario Badescu, & More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve heard “Father, Son, and House of Gucci” in the hit film House of Gucci, but for frequent shopaholics like ourselves, we say “Father, Son, and House of Nordstrom.” Seriously, whether it’s the newest beauty product or a designer bag, we can’t get enough of what Nordstrom has in store. This time around, we’re fawning over their discounted beauty sets. From holiday sets to surprise beauty sets, Nordstrom has a plethora of products we’re...
MAKEUP
Elle

These Dupes For Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Are All Under $30

If you're not on TikTok for the dances, cute kittens, or the satisfying cleaning videos, you have to go for the beauty tips. We've been seeing a resurgence for Clinique's Black Honey lipstick and Dior's Lip Oil, but if you've been online at all recently, you should've seen that their latest target is the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Think of it like a sheer highlighter and a primer had a baby: It'll make your skin glow like you just got a facial, without looking too glittery or fake. For the moment, it's still available to buy–if you have $44 laying around.
MAKEUP
WWD

The 12 Best Mousses and Foams for Curly Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to adding volume and body to curly, there are plenty of hair styling tools and curly hair products we can use. But there’s one in particular, especially if you want to add definition to your curls, that we must talk about: hair mousse.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy