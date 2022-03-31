CTT Systems AB (publ.) - Annual Report 2021

The Company's New Trading Symbol Is Temporarily Changed to SPOID; The 'D' Will Drop Off In 20 Days. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that the reverse split that was previously approved a reverse split of 1 (one) to 1000 (one thousand) split of the Company's common stock by the Company's Board of Directors and a majority of shareholders has been completed.

