CTT Systems AB (publ.) - Annual Report 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial, will be participating in a fireside chat and presenting at the BTIG Global Cannabis Conference on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:30am EST. The conference is being produced by BTIG's Corporate Access program which hosts client events across the consumer, energy, and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. To join the conference, or submit a 1x1 meeting request with XS management, please email info@BTIOG.com or visit the conference website here.
Comments / 0