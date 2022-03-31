ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Homeless Woman Ties Post Office Doors Shut

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
 17 hours ago
A troubled homeless woman who frequently attempts to set up camp at the Post Office was at it again around 6 am.

Officers remove the woman from the Post Office lobby multiple times every week. This time she had tied both doors to the lobby shut with clothing.

While she frequently leaves without issue when officers arrive, this time she was not cooperative with police. Police reported she had a “poor and standoffish” attitude.

She only agreed to leave when police told her she would be arrested if she did not.

Around 9 am, the owner of the Lofts coffee shop contacted police about a previous report of someone stealing tables. He said he spotted the woman responsible on the church steps across from the Desco drive-thru.

Officers discovered it was the same woman from the Post Office. Police Mirandized her, and she said she’d already been questioned about the issue and she was not the culprit.

Police forwarded the information to the detective investigating the theft.

IN THIS ARTICLE
SCDNReports

