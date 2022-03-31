ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ximen Mining Actively Progressing Kenville Gold Mine

charlottenews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') announces that it has received the steel sets required for the initial construction for the New 1200 Meter Portal. Despite supply shortages and shipping delays, Ximen has been successful in securing and ordering key...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Gold mine proposed

A gold mining operation west of Yellowstone National Park is coming under fire from local conservation groups who have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service over the agency’s approval to expand the operation. Canadian mining company Excellon Resources plans to build a gold mine in a 16,700-acre...
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Ximen Mining Identifies Geophysical Gold and Copper Targets at The Bud-Elk Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') announces that it has completed an initial review and target selection based on the VTEM geophysical survey of the Providence and Bud-Elk Properties, situated in the Greenwood Mining Camp in southeastern BC. Ximen...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Element79 Gold Welcomes Mining Veteran as Vice President of Global Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to welcome seasoned mining veteran Mr. Kim Kirkland as Vice President of Global Exploration. Mr. Kirkland's track-record spans senior executive and lead engineering roles at some of the world's largest...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Ximen Mining Expands Market Awareness

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Native Ads Inc. (Native Ads) to provide strategic digital media services. The Native Ads Inc. campaign includes but is not limited to digital...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Equipment#Gold Mine#Ximen Mining Actively#Xxmmf#Ximen Mining Corp
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Victory Completes Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Phase One

Phase One, 3 of 15-hole Drill Program, is focused on determining the relationship to High Li Zone on the adjacent Jindalee Property. Exploration team is optimistic, as the third hole drilled demonstrated as thick sequence of claystone/siltstone with minimal overburden. Geologic data from core logging is being combined with surface...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Monarch Mining, Vox, Tocvan Ventures, GeneTether Therapeutics, Peloton Minerals, SWMBRD Sports, and BioVaxys Technology Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Monarch Mining, Vox, Tocvan Ventures, GeneTether Therapeutics, Peloton Minerals, SWMBRD Sports, and BioVaxys Technology Corp. on their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottenews.net

Ximen Mining's April Drill Program Targeting Bud Elk Copper Gold Porphyry Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') announces that it is planning to start drilling at its Bud-Elk property, situated in the Greenwood Mining Camp in southeastern BC. Ximen's Bud-Elk property is located west of the city of Greenwood in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
charlottenews.net

Galway Metals Richard Drilling Intersects 3.7 g/t Au Over 35.0m Plus 3.4 g/t Au over 21.0m in One Hole, and 4.4 g/t Au Over 21.0m in Another, and Extends Richard 340m North

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the 'Company' or 'Galway') is pleased to report results from numerous drill holes around the Richard Zone at the Company's Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Initially, following discovery of Richard, the 1.0 km gap to Jubilee was drilled off every 100 metres, which resulted in joining up the 2 zones. Subsequent drilling every 50m followed the zone toward surface and to depth, and corroborated very good continuity along strike. One line of holes was drilled towards the north, which extends the zone's potential width substantially. Highlights include:
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Banyan Intersects 1.16 g/t gold over 68.9 metres at Powerline Deposit, Aurmac Property, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Banyan') (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from twenty-one (21) diamond drill holes completed during the Company's 2021 exploration program at the Powerline deposit (the 'Powerline Deposit') located on the Company's AurMac Property. Assay...
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Jaguar Mining Reports Updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Consolidated Proven and Probable (2P) Mineral Reserves increased to 507koz (net of mine depletion) Company well positioned to advance growth project portfolio. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) herein provides its updated consolidated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates as of December 31, 2021, in support of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. Jaguar Mining's Annual Information Form (AIF) will be uploaded to SEDAR on the 31st of March 2022 and updated NI43-101 technical reports for both the Turmalina (MTL) and Caete (CCA) Complexes will be uploaded to SEDAR on or about the 1st of May 2022.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

‘Annihilation by pollution’: Peru’s toxic gold mines

You smell La Rinconada before you see it. The final approach to this gold mining town is along a road bordered on both sides by decades of accumulated waste and rubbish. Only a colony of vultures and seagulls are unfazed by the stench. The town – perched 5,285 metres above...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Silver Spruce announces SEMARNAT approval for trenching and drilling permit at the Jackie Au-Ag project, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) announces the approval of our Informe Preventivo by the Mexican government environmental authority, SEMARNAT, in application for our trenching and drilling permit at the Jackie project, Sonora, Mexico. 'We are pleased...
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Giant 180-ton robot trucks are mining gold

A mining outfit in Australia is making a big bet on big robots. Following a recent proof of concept at a gold mine, mining contractor MACA will retrofit a fleet of 100 very large vehicles to create one of the largest autonomous heavy equipment fleets in the world. This is...
CARS
charlottenews.net

Kazia TherapeuticsTrust (KZIA): Several Upcoming Catalysts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Patient recruitment in the pivotal GBM AGILE study for lead asset paxalisib remains on track, with data expected in CY23, to be followed by a potential regulatory filing, if data are positive. Recent C-suite appointments in the United States suggest an increased focus on commercialization, particularly in the US market. Second asset EVT801 has progressed to human studies, with the first patient enrolled in a Phase I trial in France in November 2021 and interim data expected in H2 CY22. We expect CY22 to be catalyst rich, with data anticipated from multiple investigator-sponsored studies evaluating paxalisib in the treatment of brain metastases (BMs), as well as pediatric brain cancers such as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Positive readouts from any study alone could potentially trigger a re-rating for the stock. We have increased our valuation to US$294m or US$22.28 per basic ADR mainly due to rolling forward our NPV, partially offset by lower cash and higher R&D estimates.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Anaconda Mining Identifies New Mineralized Systems at Point Rousse, Intersecting 2.09 G/T Over 5.7 Metres and 1.38 G/T Over 5.7 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce exploration drill results from the Company's Point Rousse operation ('Point Rousse') in the Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland. The diamond drill program included testing of six exploration targets consisting of 4,684.6 metres of drilling in 36 diamond drill holes (the 'Exploration Program'). Drill holes at the Corkscrew and Big Bear targets identified two new mineralized systems within the Goldenville Trend (Exhibit B) and mineralization was also intersected in multiple holes within the Deer Cove Trend (Exhibit C).
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Banyan Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Banyan') (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) announces that all resolutions set out in the management proxy circular for Banyan's 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 31, 2022 (the 'Meeting') were passed. All director nominees (Tara Christie,...
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Response to the Latest FSA Novel Foods Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been included on the latest update from the Food Standard Agency's ('FSA') Public List of CBD products, enabling Love Hemp to progress through to the validation stage in due course.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Marvel Subsidiary New Marvel Energy To Focus on SMR Energy Applications for Land and Fuel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the 'Company') is pleased to announce New Marvel Energy a wholly owned subsidiary to the Corporation is moving ahead on a design study for standardized nuclear fuel for small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) for use in land and energy including long range space flight.
charlottenews.net

Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB001 Update - Clinical Trial Agreement Signed

On track to commence LPS human challenge clinical trial in June 2022. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), ('Poolbeg' or the 'Company') announces that it has signed a Clinical Trial Agreement with the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) in the Netherlands for the completion of a bacterial lipopolysaccharide ('LPS') human challenge study of POLB 001, which is due to commence in June 2022. First results are expected before the end of 2022 at which point the Company aims to rapidly monetise by partnering or out licensing the asset to pharma / biotech for further development.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy