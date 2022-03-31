ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the 'Company') announces that on March 30, 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program. Description of shares: Ferguson plc -...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

charlottenews.net

CORRECTION - Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in own shares' announcement released on March 29, 2022 at 7:00am. The original announcement included an incorrect link which is updated in this correction announcement. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below. Transaction in own shares.
Reuters

JPMorgan to buy Irish fintech firm Global Shares

March 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Tuesday it would buy Global Shares, an Irish fintech firm whose software helps businesses manage employee stock plans. The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, was expected to close in the second half of this year. Founded...
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

March 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday as prospects of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and Chinese stimulus lifted investor sentiment globally, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed...
charlottenews.net

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOID) Announces 1-1,000 Reverse Stock Split Completed W Detail

The Company Released Information On Share Structure After The Reverse. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
charlottenews.net

Bluejay Mining PLC Announces Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED, AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ITSUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.
charlottenews.net

Rolaz Group Announces the Launch Date to the public of their IEO and Listing

The Rolaz Group is pleased to announce to the financial community that it has set aside a date for its token IEO and listing on P2PB2B and Coinsbit. The IEO will kick-start from April 1 at 00.00 GMT and run until May 31 with a 30% discount on P2PB2B. The token listing will take place on June 1 on P2PB2B and COINSBIT exchanges. Rolaz Group is the world's leading asset management firm that uses digital technologies to create immersive experiences for traders and investors.
charlottenews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Interim Results

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC, the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 (the 'Period'). Highlights:. Revenue of £1,736,817, down from £2,379,144...
charlottenews.net

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd Announces 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update

LONDON, UK and CALGARY AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ('COPL' or the 'Company') (XOP:CSE)(COPL:LSE), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with production and development operations focused in Converse and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA, is pleased to announce financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 and for the year ending December 31, 2021.
charlottenews.net

Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB001 Update - Clinical Trial Agreement Signed

On track to commence LPS human challenge clinical trial in June 2022. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), ('Poolbeg' or the 'Company') announces that it has signed a Clinical Trial Agreement with the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) in the Netherlands for the completion of a bacterial lipopolysaccharide ('LPS') human challenge study of POLB 001, which is due to commence in June 2022. First results are expected before the end of 2022 at which point the Company aims to rapidly monetise by partnering or out licensing the asset to pharma / biotech for further development.
charlottenews.net

Kazia TherapeuticsTrust (KZIA): Several Upcoming Catalysts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Patient recruitment in the pivotal GBM AGILE study for lead asset paxalisib remains on track, with data expected in CY23, to be followed by a potential regulatory filing, if data are positive. Recent C-suite appointments in the United States suggest an increased focus on commercialization, particularly in the US market. Second asset EVT801 has progressed to human studies, with the first patient enrolled in a Phase I trial in France in November 2021 and interim data expected in H2 CY22. We expect CY22 to be catalyst rich, with data anticipated from multiple investigator-sponsored studies evaluating paxalisib in the treatment of brain metastases (BMs), as well as pediatric brain cancers such as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Positive readouts from any study alone could potentially trigger a re-rating for the stock. We have increased our valuation to US$294m or US$22.28 per basic ADR mainly due to rolling forward our NPV, partially offset by lower cash and higher R&D estimates.
Motley Fool

Is This an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy in April?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent...
charlottenews.net

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Q4 2021 and Year End Financial Results and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences ('StageZero' or the 'Company') (TSX:SZLS), a vertically-integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2021, and provided an update on its business progress.
charlottenews.net

RE Royalties Commences Trading on OTCQX Best Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce that effective March 31, 2022, the Company's common shares (the 'Shares') have commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market ('OTCQX') under the symbol, RROYF. The OTCQX is the highest market tier operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. which operates markets on which approximately 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol, RE.
charlottenews.net

Spexis Publishes Invitation to Annual General Meeting 2022

- Pre-AGM information call on April 7, 2022 at 2:30PM CET. - Shareholders not physically present, in accordance with COVID-19 ordinances. ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Spexis AG (SIX:SPEX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on rare diseases and oncology with an initial focus on chronic respiratory diseases today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2022.
charlottenews.net

Bambuser Accelerates US Expansion Following Strong Market Demand and Opens a Full-Scale Office in New York

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Stockholm - 31th March 2022 - Bambuser today announces the opening of its U.S. office on April 1st in New York City with the promotion of Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer, to President of Americas. Sophie will lead the U.S. expansion efforts after having been in charge of executing on the company's aggressive growth strategy since launch.
