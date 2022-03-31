ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road construction projects slated for Sedro-Woolley

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald

 19 hours ago
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A project to improve traffic flow through the intersection of Highway 20, Highway 9 and Township Street is scheduled to begin in mid-June.

The Township Intersection Improvement Project has a $2.7 million price tag.

“They will be putting in a signal system,” said Sedro-Woolley Director of Public Works Mark Freiberger. “Basically, that intersection has a dedicated left-turn only onto the eastbound approach onto Highway 20. So we are now putting dedicated turn lanes on all the other corners.

“We are adding a right-turn lane onto the westbound lane coming into the intersection from the Concrete area. There will be a new lane so people can avoid the backups we currently see at that intersection.”

The contractor has 45 days to finish the project once it’s started, so Freiberger expects completion by August.

“That work will be predominately done at night because of the traffic in that area,” he said. “So it shouldn’t be any huge disruption for anybody.”

Changes are expected to improve traffic flow through the intersection.

“It’s not going to solve everything, but it is going to be much better than it is today,” Freiberger said.

The money for the project came from a federal grant through the Skagit Council of Governments.

“They competitively select from the agencies here in Skagit County for projects like this one,” Freiberger said.

Next year, a Transportation Improvement Board-funded project is planned for the east end of John Liner and west end of McGarigle roads where they intersect Highway 9.

Currently, there are stop signs at John Liner and McGarigle roads.

The city has selected a consultant engineer for the design of the project, and Freiberger said if all goes as planned, the project will start in 2023.

“That will be another signal at the intersection of Highway 9, John Liner and McGarigle roads,” he said. “That intersection gets to be a real challenge during the school day and it has been that way for a long time. A signal is going to help with that by making it a little more organized.”

WCIA

County roads shutting down due to construction

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traveling through Douglas County may be a challenge in the next few weeks as the county Highway Department shuts down several roads for construction. The following roads will be shut down for culvert and box culvert construction and replacement: County Road 1350N between County Roads 2150E and 2250E County Road […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
Skagit Valley Herald

Mount Vernon Council weighs in on staff salaries

The Mount Vernon City Council discussed wages of high-level city positions as staff and consultants continue work on a study of comparative salaries. At its meeting Wednesday, several members of the council said crucial public safety-related positions like police chief and fire chief deserve pay above and beyond what similar governments pay.
MOUNT VERNON, WA




Mt. Vernon, WA
