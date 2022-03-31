Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant

A woman from the Southern Tier has been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary in the town of Romulus. 28-year old Felicia Jablonski is accused of forcing her way into a home last Saturday when no one was there and causing significant damage while inside. In addition to burglary, Jablonski was charged with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child after police said there was a young child with her at the time of the incident.

