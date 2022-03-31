ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 16 hours ago

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 5:55 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Vanessa K. Miller, age 60, of Seneca...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Leader

Jail docket: 1 arrested Tuesday on warrant

Daniel Adam Love, 11/04/1986, 1681 Magnolia Drive — arrested on city warrant, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Note: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
ABC Big 2 News

Warrant service looking for woman accused of mail theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County Warrant Service is asking for help to locate a woman with an outstanding warrant. Amber Aschelle Wilson is wanted for stealing mail from at least 10 different addresses.  If you know where she can be found, you are encouraged to call 432-688-4700.  Midland County Warrant Services is a multi-function […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
KBUR

Burlington men arrested on warrants, drug possession

Burlington, IA- Authorities have announced the arrests of two Burlington men for multiple offenses. On Friday, at about 3 PM Des Moines County deputies arrested 62-year-old Andrew Woods, and 23-year-old Nicholas Spiker, both of Burlington on an outstanding warrant for a Sex Offender Registry Violation. Deputies received information that Woods...
BURLINGTON, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest armed Rockford felon with a warrant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say John Davis, 32, was arrested Saturday after police were conducting a warrant check, and found him holding a gun. According to police, officers went looking for Davis in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at 7 p.m. and spotted him holding a gun. Authorities say they saw Davis […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FL Radio Group

Police: Newark Woman Drags Ex-Boyfriend With Car

A Newark woman is accused of dragging her ex-boyfriend along the road for a short distance after he fell out of the car during a physical altercation the two had. Police say 42-year old Chiquita Irvin then turned her car around and attempted to strike the unidentified man. Its believed the victim suffered a possible broken collar bone and road rash and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
Daily Leader

Jail docket: Clinton, Hattiesburg men arrested on warrants

Kelvin Reed, 11/06/1961, 137 Navajo Circle, Clinton — arrested on bench warrant, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy Bridges, 11/13/1987, 209 S 29th No. 114, Hattiesburg — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department. Tarjaulante Groce, 10/24/1994, 1102 S Second St. — arrested on indictment, by...
CLINTON, MS
SCDNReports

Search Warrant Results In Four Arrests

Search Warrant In Nappanee Results In Four ArrestsGetty Images. An ongoing drug investigation concluded when officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of North Main Street in Nappanee, IN. This investigation began when officers with the Nappanee Police Department and Indiana State Police received citizen tips of suspected drug dealing at this residence.
NAPPANEE, IN
FL Radio Group

Woman Accused of Burglary in Seneca County

A woman from the Southern Tier has been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary in the town of Romulus. 28-year old Felicia Jablonski is accused of forcing her way into a home last Saturday when no one was there and causing significant damage while inside. In addition to burglary, Jablonski was charged with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child after police said there was a young child with her at the time of the incident.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls man charged following traffic stop

Police say a Seneca Falls man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department ticketed Juan L. Rivera for aggravated unlicensed operation. Rivera was initially pulled over for having his operating privileges revoked in the State of New York. He was charged...
SENECA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FL Radio Group

Auburn Smoke Shop Owner Turns Himself in to Police

The Auburn Smoke Shop’s owner has turned himself into police. The Citizen reports Mohamad Algamal surrendered himself to the Auburn Police Department Friday afternoon. The Syracuse man is charged with selling untaxed cigarettes, stemming from a February raid on the shop where authorities seized marijuana, untaxed cigarettes, flavored nicotine, vape products, and other undisclosed items. Algamal and property manager Zakarya Alharbi are scheduled to appear in City Court next month to answer the charges against them. The city’s Nuisance Abatement Committee will hold a hearing on the property April 20th.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Bloomfield Woman Accused of Driving on a Suspended License in Seneca Falls

A Bloomfield woman caught revving her engine in the parking lot of a Seneca Falls apartment complex Friday was arrested Friday for allegedly driving on a suspended license. Police located Racheal Nguyen and initiated a traffic stop. That is when it was discovered she was allegedly driving on a suspended New York State license and her vehicle’s registration was also not valid. Nguyen was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unregistered motor vehicle and inadequate muffler.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Update on 2021 Firefighter Death in Montour Falls

New information has come to light in the case of the firefighter who died at the state fire training facility in Schuyler County last year. Peyton Morse of Watertown died during a training exercise at the Montour Falls Fire Academy. WWNY reports it has obtained a copy of the state’s investigation into the March 3, 2021 incident claiming recruits saw Morse struggle for approximately 10 minutes saying he “could not breathe” while being shouted at by instructors. State investigators concluded no violations of OSHA standards were found.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
NBC Connecticut

Arrest Warrant Released in Marlborough Kidnapping Case

After a woman was kidnapped in Marlborough in September, a just-released state police arrest warrant pieces together the horrifying moments in the Big Y parking lot. “There was no rhyme or reason for it and it was scary. It was really scary,” said Lori Atkins of Colchester. State police...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy