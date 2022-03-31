Ithaca Man Arrested on Warrant

A 19-year old passenger in a car that was involved in an accident in the 900 block of East Shore Drive in Ithaca Sunday was killed. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a sedan that sustained major damage. Police say Vladislav Varetsa was thrown from the front passenger seat upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. A backseat passenger had to be extricated by firefighters and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

