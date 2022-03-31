ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Man Arrested on Warrant

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 6:23 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Zachary M. Seymour, age 26, of Ithaca, New York. The arrest stems from a 2021 arrest...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group

13K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow FL Radio Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WHEC TV-10

Troopers: Man arrested in Rochester for illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police Tuesday arrested a man in Rochester for illegally possessing a gun. Troopers and members of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) approached two "suspicious" men on Kosciusko Street just after 4 p.m. Troopers say one of the men ran off, and troopers...
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Auburn woman

Police say an Auburn woman was arrested following a traffic stop. According to.a news release, State Police in Auburn arrested Larissa L. Carter, 25, of Auburn for driving while intoxicated. Carter was initially stopped when state police observed her commit a traffic violation in the City of Auburn. Upon investigation,...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Tompkins County, NY
WETM

Woman charged with stealing $3K from local credit union

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local credit union last summer. Michelle Simons, 22, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on March 24 in connection to thefts that allegedly happened over the course of several days in August 2021. According to the indictments handed up, Simons is charged with allegedly stealing $3,115.20 from Visions Federal Credit Union in Elmira from August 16 through August 20.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Falls Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
WHEC TV-10

Chase takes multiple agencies through Gates and Rochester Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — It took several agencies to stop a suspect on the run through Gates and Rochester Friday afternoon. Kyle A. Coon, 27, and Kimberly M. Cotton, 31, were arrested and face multiple charges. Gates Police say it started when they spotted a parolee who is also...
GATES, NY
FL Radio Group

19-Year-Old Killed In Ithaca Accident

A 19-year old passenger in a car that was involved in an accident in the 900 block of East Shore Drive in Ithaca Sunday was killed. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a sedan that sustained major damage. Police say Vladislav Varetsa was thrown from the front passenger seat upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. A backseat passenger had to be extricated by firefighters and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in East Ridge Road homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police Wednesday announced a man has been indicted for murder in the shooting death of a Rochester man on East Ridge Road earlier this month. The shooting happened on Saturday, March 19 just before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Lush Swigs and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Arrests and Deadly Drug Seized in Endwell Raid

Two Endwell men are accused of having hundreds of packets of the deadly synthetic drug, Fentanyl and other narcotics in their possession. Members of The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force raided an apartment on Delaware Avenue and arrested 42-year-old Theodore Brown and 55-year-old Clifton Brooks on numerous charges.
ENDWELL, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy