Lodi Man Arrested on Warrant

A Seneca Falls man faces charges of menacing following the investigation Saturday night into the report of a man with a gun. 9-1-1 received a call at six o’clock claiming Anthony Davis displayed what appeared to be a handgun while being stopped in traffic. Davis was known to the victims, who were able to give police an accurate description of him, which led them to his apartment. He was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant that was executed at his apartment and his car turned up no firearm.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO