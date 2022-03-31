ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NY

Lodi Man Arrested on Warrant

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5:30 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Thomas P. Rath, age 32, of Lodi, New York. The arrest stems...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WHEC TV-10

Troopers: Man arrested in Rochester for illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police Tuesday arrested a man in Rochester for illegally possessing a gun. Troopers and members of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) approached two "suspicious" men on Kosciusko Street just after 4 p.m. Troopers say one of the men ran off, and troopers...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Lodi, NY
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jamie Lawson

Jamie Lawson is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Lawson has a warrant out for his arrest. Lawson is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing of a police officer. Lawson is 50 years old. Lawson has brown hair and blue eyes.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
WETM 18 News

Avoca woman arrested for child endangerment; released

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Avoca woman has been arrested and released after she was allegedly in a physical altercation with a minor child, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. April Gay, 44, of Avoca, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Alexander Street. Gay allegedly engaged in […]
AVOCA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Displaying Gun While in Traffic

A Seneca Falls man faces charges of menacing following the investigation Saturday night into the report of a man with a gun. 9-1-1 received a call at six o’clock claiming Anthony Davis displayed what appeared to be a handgun while being stopped in traffic. Davis was known to the victims, who were able to give police an accurate description of him, which led them to his apartment. He was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant that was executed at his apartment and his car turned up no firearm.
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Perry man passes out in someone else's home

Perry, N.Y. — A Perry man is facing charges after he allegedly entered someone else's home sat down in their family room. Perry Police say they responded to a home just before midnight March 18 for the report of a strange man passed out inside the person's house. They...
PERRY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Chase takes multiple agencies through Gates and Rochester Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — It took several agencies to stop a suspect on the run through Gates and Rochester Friday afternoon. Kyle A. Coon, 27, and Kimberly M. Cotton, 31, were arrested and face multiple charges. Gates Police say it started when they spotted a parolee who is also...
GATES, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy