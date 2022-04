One way or another, it is likely that James Bradberry will not be a Giant this season. It's a shame because he gave our defensive backfield credibility in 2020. But our cap situation is still bad and we need space that can be gained by trading him. Originally I'd hoped that we could get a 2nd or 3rd round pick for him. But that doesn't seem to be in the cards:

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO