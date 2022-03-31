ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Township, MI

Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting

By Krystle Holleman
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting that left one person dead. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the early morning hours Thursday in the Lake Columbia area...

