San Antonio, TX

Appreciating the iconic women of San Antonio TV news

By Kristina Coble
 19 hours ago
San Antonio TV's iconic women journalists (Maxiphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There comes a time when the people you see on your local TV news become more like family rather than the titles they hold. You come to know their personalities, their mannerisms, sense of humor, and everything in between.

For more than two decades, these San Antonio female anchors and reporters have been welcomed into your lives, sharing the news of your communities and the voices that surround them. We salute their commitment and recognize some of the iconic women who make-up the Alamo City’s news market.

KSAT anchor Ursula Pari (Liz Garza Williams /KSAT)

Ursula Pari, KSAT 12 anchor

Growing up, I watched KSAT 12. I remember saying to myself ‘I want to be just like Ursula Pari.’ On a path that what would become my TV news producing career, I looked up to the team at KSAT . Pari became my role model, and someone I’ve always dreamt about meeting. Fast forward 20-plus years, and she remains a staple of television news in Texas.

She’s been at the helm of KSAT since 1996 and is a veteran of broadcast journalism for more than 30 years, according to her biography on KSAT’s website. Her career has taken her across the country from her Cajun hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana to Portland, Maine, then back south to Texas. Pari has reported on a variety of issues and personalities, including interviews with Oprah Winfrey and former Texas governors George Bush and Rick Perry. Pari is a regular contributor to KSAT 12 and anchors the News at Noon and 5 on weekdays.

KSAT reporter Jessie Degollado (Marvin Pfeiffer /Express-News)

Jessie Degollado, KSAT 12 reporter

Jessie Degollado is another familiar face at the San Antonio ABC affiliate. Her career with KSAT dates all the way back to 1984. Degollado has been a prominent and respected general assignments reporter – covering a variety of stories.

Born and raised in Laredo, Degollado started her career in the Rio Grande Valley in 1977 before finding her way to KSAT. She is a pioneer when it comes to Latinas pursuing a career in journalism in South Texas. Her outstanding resume includes several accolades including the Henry Guerra Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 from the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists, the International Humanitarian Service Award in 2011 from Mujeres Hispanas Por Mejor Justicia, and the Alegre Award in 2016 from Norteno Radio. In an article published to KSAT’s website in August 2021, Degollado explained why she chose journalism.

“It was curiosity and my love for the written word, combined to become my desire to be a reporter.”

KENS 5's multimedia journalist Sue Calberg celebrates 20 years at TV station. (Courtesy of Sue Calberg)

Sue Calberg, KENS 5 multimedia journalist

Known as KENS 5’s “News Wrangler”, multimedia journalist Sue Calberg joined the elite few in December 2021 in celebrating 20 years at the CBS affiliate. She has worn many hats during her time, including a photographer, producer, assignment desk manager, and now a reporter. A San Antonio native, Calberg enjoys giving a platform for ordinary folks to be heard and has been doing so since 1980. According to her KENS 5 biography, two of her most rewarding major stories are extensive coverage of the devastating floods of October 1998 and winning a national Bronze Medallion for public service from the Society of Professional Journalists for an investigative piece on mysterious health issues in rural south Texas.

KENS 5 anchor Deborah Knapp (Courtesy, KENS 5 )

Deborah Knapp, KENS 5 anchor

Award-winning journalist Deborah Knapp anchors KENS 5 Eyewitness News at 5. The San Antonio TV icon has been on the anchor desk and in the field for more than 30 years at the station. Her work outside of the newsroom has gained her a plethora of recognition, including the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for her years of community involvement and leadership in San Antonio. In 1994, she established a scholarship at her alma mater, The University of Texas at Austin. She’s also been inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame.

