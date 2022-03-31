ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

City of Georgetown implements water restrictions amid drought watch

KVUE
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to drought conditions, the City...

www.kvue.com

Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
News Channel 25

Wildfires in Central Texas burning thousands of acres

WACO, Texas — Multiple wildfires in Central Texas are causing evacuations this afternoon, said fire officials. Several residents in Gatesville are reporting smoke in the town. The Gatesville Police Department is asking people not to call 911 unless it's an emergency. "The fires around us are on Fort Hood...
GATESVILLE, TX
ABC4

Utah water conservationists announce new drought initiative

UTAH (ABC4) – With the severe drought that has plagued Utah this past year, water conservationists are aiming to replenish Utah’s dwindling water levels. The Utah Rivers Council, along with 11 city, county, and water agency partners will be holding a virtual press conference to announce a new initiative. The initiative will focus on mitigating […]
UTAH STATE
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council approves contracts for new water treatment plant

Georgetown City Council approved several purchases and an expansion project for Georgetown Water Services at its March 22 meeting. City Council approved a $175 million contract with PLW Waterworks for the construction of the South Lake Water Treatment Plant and an additional $1.8 million with CDM Smith for design, permitting, and site investigation work of a wastewater line for the new plant.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

North Texas man survives tornado by holding onto porch

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - It has been a week since deadly storms ripped through Texas and Oklahoma but the stories of what happened that night keep coming to light. Donny Young’s porch is the only thing still standing on the Young family home after it got hit last week in the deadly tornado.
TEXAS STATE
Bakersfield Channel

California reduces supplies to water agencies amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year. State water officials said Friday they'll only give 5% of requested water supplies to contractors of the State Water Project, which provides water for 27 million people and a swath of farmland. That's in addition to water for critical needs like bathing and drinking.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Californians Using More Water Despite Worsening Drought

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The drought is increasingly getting worse, but Californians have not adjusted their usage, according to a new report this week. This most recent January may have been one of the driest on record, but Californians actually increased water use by 2.6% that month, compared to the same time in 2020. California was soaked by a series of storms between Christmas and New Year’s Day, which briefly improved the drought outlook. But that wet weather was followed by a bone-dry January and February, which are typically part of California’s wet season. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on all Californians to cut their water usage by 15%, and several cities across Southern California have enacted water restrictions in response to the drought. In more wealthy areas, city officials have threatened to restrict water flow to residents who disregard restrictions and fines. Drought appears to be the new normal, and not only in the western states. A recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 61% of the U.S. is in a stage of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Say "goodbye" to grassy yards – Colorado city may implement heavy restrictions on turf usage

A proposal set to be considered by the Aurora City Council next months looks to heavily restrict the type of yard that new single-family homes in the city can have. According to Aurora Water, about half of the city's outdoor water usage is due to people watering their 'turf,' with turf being defined as 'cool weather' grass species, such as Kentucky bluegrass. This 'turf' is the type of grass that is specifically addressed in the proposal, with the goal of the suggested change being to limit overall outdoor water usage amid the city's continued growth.
AURORA, CO
KVUE

More evacuations possible in Medina County wildfire; Gov. Abbott to visit area

SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire south of Medina Lake that more than doubled in size Saturday is now up to 1,045 acres Sunday morning, fire officials said. Medina County fire officials said more evacuations are possible Sunday and residents in the area should be ready with a "go bag" in the car or near the exit of the home. Mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday and shelters provided for residents near the area.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
WJBF

Changes in Aiken’s noise ordinance now in effect

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — New changes to the City of Aiken’s noise ordinance will take effect Friday, April 1. Commercial contractors’ construction or landscaping work and property maintenance activities cannot begin before 7 a.m. The start time is 9 a.m. on Sundays. Contractors may begin staging materials beforehand. Work must end by 10 p.m., as […]
AIKEN, SC

