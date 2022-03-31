City of Georgetown implements water restrictions amid drought watch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The drought is increasingly getting worse, but Californians have not adjusted their usage, according to a new report this week. This most recent January may have been one of the driest on record, but Californians actually increased water use by 2.6% that month, compared to the same time in 2020. California was soaked by a series of storms between Christmas and New Year’s Day, which briefly improved the drought outlook. But that wet weather was followed by a bone-dry January and February, which are typically part of California’s wet season. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on all Californians to cut their water usage by 15%, and several cities across Southern California have enacted water restrictions in response to the drought. In more wealthy areas, city officials have threatened to restrict water flow to residents who disregard restrictions and fines. Drought appears to be the new normal, and not only in the western states. A recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 61% of the U.S. is in a stage of drought.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO