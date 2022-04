Click here to read the full article. The Louvre Abu Dhabi has named Bahraini American artist Nasser Alzayani as the winner of its inaugural Richard Mille Art Prize, which carries a $50,000 cash award. Rather than keeping the money all to himself, however, he is planning to share it equally among himself and the six shortlisted artists. The seven artists, drawn from a regional open call, currently have work on display in the first entry in the museum’s new exhibition series “Art Here.” Launched in 2021 in partnership with the watch brand Richard Mille, the annual showcase will feature emerging artists,...

