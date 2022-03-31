ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

Clinton Daily News
 20 hours ago

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download...

www.clintondailynews.com

The Daily Telegram

Adrian's Torres to make pro boxing debut

MONROE — There were a lot of great moments in Todd Riggs’ boxing career. But the moment the trainer for the Joe’s-Arthur Lesow Community Center Boxing Club recalls most vividly was an eye opener rather than a great victory. “I remember the first time I got hit...
ADRIAN, MI
KFDA

Faith Mcguire’s first pitch lifts Canyon past Borger 17-2

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles looked to remain undefeated in District 4-4A softball. They hosted the Borger Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, but it was the start of the game that gave the Lady Eagles a little faith. Canyon eighth grader Faith McGuire threw the ceremonial first pitch...
CANYON, TX
Orange Leader

New Lady Bobcats hoops coach named

ORANGEFIELD – There will be a new coach running the ship of the proud, tradition-rich Orangefield girls basketball program. Eric Girola was named the head coach and Girls Athletic Coordinator. Girola, who had a great run at Buna High School, is replacing long-time head coach Jennifer Willis, who left...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
KXII.com

Hill excited to continue success with Kingston Football

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) -After Tommy Bare stepped down the head football coach for Kingston High School, Brad Hill was hired to take the reins of the Redskins program. ”They were 10-0 in 3A not very long ago and they’re used to winning in all their sports,” said Brad Hill. “I think I can bring some winning experience but they already do win. I know coach Bare and I know these guys, I’ve known them for a long time. Coach Bare was the head coach at Hugo when I was the quarterback at Idabel. We just kind of want to continue what they have going and try to bring what we can to improve on it.”
KINGSTON, OK

