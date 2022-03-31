Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) -After Tommy Bare stepped down the head football coach for Kingston High School, Brad Hill was hired to take the reins of the Redskins program. ”They were 10-0 in 3A not very long ago and they’re used to winning in all their sports,” said Brad Hill. “I think I can bring some winning experience but they already do win. I know coach Bare and I know these guys, I’ve known them for a long time. Coach Bare was the head coach at Hugo when I was the quarterback at Idabel. We just kind of want to continue what they have going and try to bring what we can to improve on it.”

KINGSTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO