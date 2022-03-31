ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Time-lapse: Possible tornado moves through Jackson

By Jacob Lanier
brproud.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A time-lapse video showed the moment a possible tornado...

www.brproud.com

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
Jackson, MS
CBS 46

Deadly tornado rips through Louisiana

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAPT

Two found dead in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were found dead in a Jackson neighborhood. JPD found the bodies around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Locksley Drive at Forest Avenue. Police said after shots were reportedly fired in the avenue, they responded and saw a white car in the street with the passenger door open.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Edwards family hunkers down in storm shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the severe storm on Tuesday, March 22, people in the area began to clean in Edwards. During the storm, one family hunkered down in their storm shelter. “We’ve been watching the weather, and so it’s going to be bad, and the tornado siren also got my son Mason will get […]
EDWARDS, MS
John Dillon
#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Wjtv 12 News
WGNO

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22 caused damage in many areas. In Edwards, the storm damaged a mobile home on Withers Street. The homeowner said no one was injured. Trees also fell on Lewis Street in Edwards. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), storm […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News4Jax.com

Damage left behind after tornado moves through Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A tornado moved through Putnam County south of Crescent City on Saturday around 9 a.m. The tornado was on the ground for about 5.3 miles, according to Putnam County Emergency Management. While there was damage to trees, power lines, and some buildings, no injuries were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAPT

Storm shelters fill up with residents riding out the storms

CANTON, Miss. — Storm-weary Mississippi residents took shelter Wednesday as another round of severe weather threatened the state. A large number of people waited out the storms at the Canton Multipurpose Center. In Rankin County, many residents took shelter in the safe room in Brandon. The shelter was built...
CANTON, MS
WAAY-TV

3 tornadoes confirmed in Alabama after Wednesday storms; surveys continue Thursday

The National Weather Service has confirmed damage from three tornadoes in west and central Alabama during Wednesday's storms, and crews continue to survey the state Thursday for evidence of others. The preliminary findings released early Thursday afternoon show the damage was likely from EF-1 tornadoes. The NWS Birmingham office reports...
CHELSEA, AL
WJTV 12

Warren County sheriff provides update on storm damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe weather approaches Warren County, Sheriff Martin Pace said storm damage is starting to take effect. Three trees were reported down in the Eagle Lake. Sheriff Pace urged all neighbors to take shelter in their safe place. Safe rooms have not opened at this time due to preliminary winds yet, […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Three juveniles on mini bike hit by SUV

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles were taken to a hospital after being hit by an SUV Monday afternoon. It happened on Creston Avenue in Jackson. The three boys were riding a motorized mini bike when they were hit. The driver stayed at the location and talked with officers who responded.
JACKSON, MS

