40 Things Your Parents Had in Their House That You Never See Today

The typical American home looks much different today than it did decades ago. Improved technology and shifting tastes have refined the layout, style, and storage methods in residences across the country.

24/7 Tempo reviewed decades’ worth of old photos of American home interiors from the Library of Congress and Getty Images to determine 40 things your parents had at home that you most likely never see today. (Here, for instance, are 25 modern inventions we really don’t use anymore .)

Certain items on this list have been phased out simply because they’ve fallen out of favor. Rarely if ever do younger homeowners opt for linoleum floors or for plastic covers on their couches. Likewise, certain wallpaper pattern and color choices have not been en vogue for many decades.

Many of the things on this list are simply obsolete. These items may have been upgraded significantly to the point that its replacement is no longer recognizable. Very few homes have a hand fixer, for instance, when an automated stand mixer is an option. And many items on this list have been rendered unnecessary by smartphones. ( These are the hottest phones of all time. )

Though they are no longer common, these appliances, styles, and household goods will likely bring memories flooding back for many readers who’ll recognize these items from their childhoods.

1. Popcorn popper

2. Shag carpet

3. Plastic couch wrap

4. Answering machine

5. Hand mixer

6. VCR

7. Printer

8. Linoleum floors

9. Calendar

10. China cabinet

11. Grandfather clock

12. Candy Dish

13. Record player

14. Boombox

15. Sewing machine

16. Fondue set

17. Croquet set

18. Phone book

19. Photo album

20. Water bed

21. Jewelry box

22. Cookie jar

23. Bread basket

24. Jell-O mold

25. Glass milk bottle

26. Fax machine

27. Flower wallpaper

28. Shaded lamp

29. Porcelain dolls

30. Hand-cranked ice cream maker

31. Tea kettle

32. Ash tray

33. Chafing dish

34. Canopy bed

35. Needlepoint

36. Rotary phone

37. Potpourri

38. Bаrcаloungеr

39. Hat rack

40. Alarm clock

