40 Things Your Parents Had in Their House That You Never See Today

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpYhr_0evEEMUG00 The typical American home looks much different today than it did decades ago. Improved technology and shifting tastes have refined the layout, style, and storage methods in residences across the country.

24/7 Tempo reviewed decades’ worth of old photos of American home interiors from the Library of Congress and Getty Images to determine 40 things your parents had at home that you  most likely never see today. (Here, for instance, are 25 modern inventions we really don’t use anymore .)

Certain items on this list have been phased out simply because they’ve fallen out of favor. Rarely if ever do younger homeowners opt for linoleum floors or for plastic covers on their couches. Likewise, certain wallpaper pattern and color choices have not been en vogue for many decades.

Many of the things on this list are simply obsolete. These items may have been upgraded significantly to the point that its replacement is no longer recognizable. Very few homes have a hand fixer, for instance, when an automated stand mixer is an option. And many items on this list have been rendered unnecessary by smartphones. ( These are the hottest phones of all time. )

Though they are no longer common, these appliances, styles, and household goods will likely bring memories flooding back for many readers who’ll recognize these items from their childhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikTEi_0evEEMUG00

1. Popcorn popper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2RAo_0evEEMUG00

2. Shag carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Glyab_0evEEMUG00

3. Plastic couch wrap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BTsC_0evEEMUG00

4. Answering machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE93I_0evEEMUG00

5. Hand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk0mR_0evEEMUG00

6. VCR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDuJg_0evEEMUG00

7. Printer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ybQp_0evEEMUG00

8. Linoleum floors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcpGc_0evEEMUG00

9. Calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1wNO_0evEEMUG00

10. China cabinet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CNgv_0evEEMUG00

11. Grandfather clock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hhqlt_0evEEMUG00

12. Candy Dish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2xUd_0evEEMUG00

13. Record player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzPXr_0evEEMUG00

14. Boombox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxc7H_0evEEMUG00

15. Sewing machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBSKm_0evEEMUG00

16. Fondue set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17q3Uq_0evEEMUG00

17. Croquet set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epyKD_0evEEMUG00

18. Phone book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSUBv_0evEEMUG00

19. Photo album

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFnty_0evEEMUG00

20. Water bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NHPM_0evEEMUG00

21. Jewelry box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZrxy_0evEEMUG00

22. Cookie jar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rsf3Q_0evEEMUG00

23. Bread basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IycDY_0evEEMUG00

24. Jell-O mold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02I576_0evEEMUG00

25. Glass milk bottle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVCys_0evEEMUG00

26. Fax machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2219Ks_0evEEMUG00

27. Flower wallpaper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gm7s_0evEEMUG00

28. Shaded lamp

29. Porcelain dolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bp1PA_0evEEMUG00

30. Hand-cranked ice cream maker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x03f1_0evEEMUG00

31. Tea kettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ju3Wc_0evEEMUG00

32. Ash tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tojs5_0evEEMUG00

33. Chafing dish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6b3c_0evEEMUG00

34. Canopy bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFebj_0evEEMUG00

35. Needlepoint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EE7gd_0evEEMUG00

36. Rotary phone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UF8PL_0evEEMUG00

37. Potpourri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KisA_0evEEMUG00

38. Bаrcаloungеr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tr9S_0evEEMUG00

39. Hat rack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1ga5_0evEEMUG00

40. Alarm clock

Comments / 0

Community Policy