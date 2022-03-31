Hubble Telescope discover oldest start ever recorded

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.

