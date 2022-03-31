Hubble Telescope discover oldest start ever recorded

Deep within the Andromeda constellation, some 320 million light-years away, two galaxies are consumed by a gravitationally bound dance, and the Hubble Space Telescope has just photographed the action in extraordinary three-dimensional detail. The two dancers are the smaller polar-ring galaxy IC 1559 (top) and the larger spiral galaxy NGC...
Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
In January 1992, two cosmic objects forever changed our galaxy. For the first time, we had concrete evidence of extrasolar planets, or exoplanets, orbiting an alien star: two rocky worlds, whirling around a star 2,300 light-years away. Now, just over 30 years later, that number has exploded. This week, March...
This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope is striking: The beautiful galaxy NCG 1097, as captured using two of Hubble’s instruments working in tandem. This barred spiral galaxy is located 48 million light-years away, in the constellation of Fornax, and has a twisted shape caused by gravitational interactions with a nearby companion galaxy called NCG 1097A.
NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) just hit a major milestone — and it looks like the epic spacecraft is going to work even better than expected. “More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science. “Today we can say that design is going to deliver.”
Paul M. Sutter is an astrophysicist at SUNY Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute, host of "Ask a Spaceman" and "Space Radio," and author of "How to Die in Space." Sutter contributed this article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Ceres, the most dominant member of the asteroid belt,...
A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
In a milestone for astronomy – and possibly the search for extraterrestrial life – NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory confirmed there are now 5,000 known planets beyond our solar system. These so-called exoplanets include rocky worlds roughly the size of Earth, gas giants larger than Jupiter and "mini-Neptunes." "It's...
Detecting fractious asteroids and predicting the risks of these celestial bodies striking against the Earth has been something of an 'it thing' lately. Every other day, we hear a reportage of a football field-sized or an Empire State Building-sized asteroid hurtling past our planet. However, humanity has been lucky in...
An asteroid as big as a refrigerator recently smashed into Earth's atmosphere just hours after it was first detected by astronomers. It is the fifth time that researchers have spotted one of these cosmic rocks before it hit us. The asteroid, named 2022 EB5, was first detected by Krisztián Sárneczky,...
At 19:24 UTC on 11 March 2022, astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered a bright and fast-moving new object in the sky using the 60cm Schmidt telescope at the Piszkéstető observatory, Hungary. He collected four observations in quick succession, and just 14 minutes later reported his findings to the Minor Planet Center (MPC), initially designating the object "Sar2593."
Our Solar System was born in chaos. Collisions shaped and built the Earth and the other planets, and even delivered the building blocks of life. Without things smashing into each other, we might not be here. Thankfully, most of the collisions are in the past, and now our Solar System...
Most asteroids that have impacted Earth were discovered many years, often many millions of years, after the event. The evidence? Roughly 200 known craters scar Earth’s surface, telling an impactful story of how our planet, and life on it, has been dramatically shaped by violent collisions with ancient space rocks. On occasion – five in human history, to be precise – we discover an asteroid before it strikes.
This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the spiral galaxy NGC 4571, located 60 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices, and was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 instrument. “This image comes from a large program of observations designed to produce a...
