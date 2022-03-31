ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hubble Telescope discover oldest start ever recorded

By Morning Show Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hubble Space Telescope has revealed its most...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Digital Trends

Hubble used two instruments to image this beautiful galaxy

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope is striking: The beautiful galaxy NCG 1097, as captured using two of Hubble’s instruments working in tandem. This barred spiral galaxy is located 48 million light-years away, in the constellation of Fornax, and has a twisted shape caused by gravitational interactions with a nearby companion galaxy called NCG 1097A.
ASTRONOMY
NBC Chicago

James Webb Telescope Snaps Stunning Photo of Distant Star

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid Hits Off the Coast of Iceland, Becoming the Fifth Known Earth Impactor

An asteroid has potentially struck off the coast of Iceland, as per the latest reports. Astronomers only detected the asteroid two hours before it entered the Earth's atmosphere and crashed near the waters of Iceland on Friday, March 11. Asteroid Impact. Known as asteroid 2022 EB5, the three-meter space rock...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Thaller
Freethink

NASA shares stunning star image taken by Webb telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) just hit a major milestone — and it looks like the epic spacecraft is going to work even better than expected. “More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science. “Today we can say that design is going to deliver.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope
Phys.org

Fifth asteroid ever discovered before impact

At 19:24 UTC on 11 March 2022, astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered a bright and fast-moving new object in the sky using the 60cm Schmidt telescope at the Piszkéstető observatory, Hungary. He collected four observations in quick succession, and just 14 minutes later reported his findings to the Minor Planet Center (MPC), initially designating the object "Sar2593."
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

“Chance of Impact 100%” – Fifth Asteroid Ever Discovered Before Impact

Most asteroids that have impacted Earth were discovered many years, often many millions of years, after the event. The evidence? Roughly 200 known craters scar Earth’s surface, telling an impactful story of how our planet, and life on it, has been dramatically shaped by violent collisions with ancient space rocks. On occasion – five in human history, to be precise – we discover an asteroid before it strikes.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

James Webb space telescope's image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Hubble captures an elegant spiral galaxy 60 million light-years away

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the spiral galaxy NGC 4571, located 60 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices, and was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 instrument. “This image comes from a large program of observations designed to produce a...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy