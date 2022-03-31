ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan endorses Democrat Thiru Vignarajah for City State's Attorney

By Mikenzie Frost
foxbaltimore.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the race for Baltimore City’s next top prosecutor heats up with the incumbent facing four federal charges and two other candidates vying for the position as Democrats, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan backed a candidate from across the aisle. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed...

Comments / 18

Nathaniel Boston
16h ago

yes he is and we are so thankful that he is not a 🤡 like the other Republicans. thank God that there are some sensible Republicans.

