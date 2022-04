Dawson Shaffer led the way in the age 11-12 100-pound weight class. Shaffer was the only Somerset County wrestler to bring back a PJW state championship. “I will continue to pursue winning state championships as that is always the goal,” said Shaffer, a sixth grader at Rockwood. "It might seem hard, you might want to quit, but if you continue to work hard and believe you can reach your goals.”

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO