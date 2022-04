This story was updated on March 14 at 1:58 p.m. Jon Eriquezzo is having trouble getting the food he needs through national supply chains to deliver nutritious meals to seniors and people who are homebound, and as president of the Hillsborough Meals on Wheels, that’s a problem. But locally, at food pantries and farms, he’s […] The post The state of hunger: A disconnect between need and available food appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

ADVOCACY ・ 17 DAYS AGO