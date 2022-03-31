ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Cooler end to the work week

By Isaac Williams
wcbi.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Much quieter and cooler weather builds in after Wednesday’s storms. Frost is possible for some Friday morning. THURSDAY: Gradual clearing is expected later in the day, but daytime highs are likely to stay in...

www.wcbi.com

