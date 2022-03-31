Ginny Fuchs prepares for pro boxing debut

In the end, Devin Haney was not going to let any potential contractual hang-ups get in the way of an opportunity to inscribe his name in the record books. The WBC lightweight titleholder from Las Vegas has reportedly agreed to face WBO, WBA, and IBF titlist George Kambosos Jr. June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia for the undisputed lightweight championship. The fight is part of a larger multi-bout package that Haney made with Lou DiBella, the promoter of Kambosos, and Top Rank Inc., the promotional company that has an exclusive network arrangement with ESPN, which will be televising the fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO