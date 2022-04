Matt Hardy reflects on early attempts, and the lack thereof, at cinematic matches in WWE. Matt Hardy was able to successfully reinvent himself during The Final Deletion cinematic match with his brother, Jeff Hardy, during their 2016 run in IMPACT Wrestling. However, professional wrestling had been leaning far more in the direction of Hollywood decades before this, and more than a decade before The Final Deletion, Matt Hardy says that Michael Hayes had the idea for The Hardy Boyz to compete in a Funhouse-style cinematic match as a unit.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO