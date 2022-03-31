USD 475 Art Show is set for Friday and Saturday

King Midas band has been performing rock n'roll throughout central Kansas since 1965. The band will be performing during the Aging Well Benefit concert on April 23rd. There will be favorite songs like Heart of Rock Roll, Brown Eyed Girls, Shake Rattle and Roll and Splish Splash. The concert will be held at Acorns Resort Convention Center at 6:30 p.m.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO