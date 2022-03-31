ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 475 Art Show is set for Friday and Saturday

 20 hours ago
The USD 475 Student Art Show & Silent Auction will take place Friday from 5 -7 P.M. and Saturday from 1-4...

WDAM-TV

Irish Italian Festival set for Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 19th annual Irish Italian Festival is set for Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. The church is located at 3117 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg. Saturday mass has been moved up an hour to 4 p.m.. The festival is scheduled to begin at 5...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Salina Post

Lindsborg's Våffeldagen set for Saturday

LINDSBORG - Lindsborg's 12th Våffeldagen, a celebration of all things waffle, is Saturday. Våffeldagen means Waffle Day in Swedish. It started as a religious day called Vårfrudagen, "Our Lady's Day." Through the years, the day became known as Waffle Day. Lindsborg, a Swedish immigrant founded town, celebrates in its own tasty, wacky way.
LINDSBORG, KS
King Midas tickets are on sale

King Midas band has been performing rock n'roll throughout central Kansas since 1965. The band will be performing during the Aging Well Benefit concert on April 23rd. There will be favorite songs like Heart of Rock Roll, Brown Eyed Girls, Shake Rattle and Roll and Splish Splash. The concert will be held at Acorns Resort Convention Center at 6:30 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

