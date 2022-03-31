ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Codder of the Month Heather Doyle of Cape Cod Ocean Community

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEach month 99.9 the Q honors someone going above and beyond for the...

Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Poetry: Poets greet spring as time of transition

Sunday is the first day of spring – a fact that has not escaped Cape Cod poets who have filled this month’s winning poems with farewells to winter, greetings to spring and a nod to all that comes betwixt. The sense of restlessness and change is exhilarating. And Kathleen Casey’s “Gratitude,” a poem of...
FALMOUTH, MA
The Independent

Cape Cod homes are falling into the sea. The coastal idyll has never been more popular

Across Cape Cod’s quaint towns and pristine sandy beaches, a taboo subject hangs in the salty air. The sea level is rising, and at an accelerating rate. In the next 30 years - the typical term for an American mortgage - average US sea level rise is expected to be 10 - 12 inches (25-30cm) due to climate change. On Cape Cod, the sea level has risen a foot in the past century, says Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Massachusetts, a threat that is being exacerbated by extreme storms pummeling the coast with heavier rainfall, storm surge and...
Jersey Shore Online

Local Heroes Honored With Capes

BRICK – They say “not all heroes wear capes,” however these local heroes were awarded their own cape at the 8th Annual Brick Hero Awards program held at the Brick High School auditorium. The event, which is run by the Mayor’s Student Advisory, honors Brick residents who...
Atlantic City Press

Tolls up on Ocean Drive bridges in Cape May County

Drivers are paying more to cruise the barrier islands on Ocean Drive after a 50-cent toll hike went into effect last week on the five toll bridges operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission. The tolls went from $1.50 to $2. Next year, they are expected to go to...
Cape Cod Times

Cold shoulder season: Why are Cape Cod springs so rotten?

Spring comes to Cape Cod with all the speed of a turtle carrying a big bucket of ice water. "When I moved here, I was told that the calendar went like this: January, February, March, March, March, June," said Cape gardening guru C. L. Fornari, reached by phone. "And sometimes, even the beginning of June is dicey."
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod 5's Dorothy Savarese shares lessons from a life of leadership

Hi folks Wednesday looks like a lovely day on Cape Cod, but after that we might not see the sun again until the weekend. In the news: Cape Cod 5 CEO Dorothy Savarese shares lessons from a life of leadership, erosion unearths the 1,000-year-old grave of an Indigenous person on a Cape Cod beach, and House Hunt finds an amazing waterfront estate in North Chatham. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
