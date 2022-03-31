Cape Codder of the Month Heather Doyle of Cape Cod Ocean Community

If you’ve ever been to Provincetown on Cape Cod in the summer, you know it’s a special place. Couples, friends and families looking to make the 2022 summer a memorable one should check out what P Town has to offer, so we broke down some of the swankiest spots in the iconic beach town.
A house in Chatham that sold for $4.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Mar. 7 and Mar. 13. In total, 102 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $710,397. The average price per square foot ended up at $438.
Sunday is the first day of spring – a fact that has not escaped Cape Cod poets who have filled this month’s winning poems with farewells to winter, greetings to spring and a nod to all that comes betwixt.
The sense of restlessness and change is exhilarating.
And Kathleen Casey’s “Gratitude,” a poem of...
Across Cape Cod’s quaint towns and pristine sandy beaches, a taboo subject hangs in the salty air. The sea level is rising, and at an accelerating rate. In the next 30 years - the typical term for an American mortgage - average US sea level rise is expected to be 10 - 12 inches (25-30cm) due to climate change. On Cape Cod, the sea level has risen a foot in the past century, says Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Massachusetts, a threat that is being exacerbated by extreme storms pummeling the coast with heavier rainfall, storm surge and...
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, two Wellfleet art events this weekend will raise money to help the people there. Other events to consider include a concert by an Irish tenor, another by a musician known for playing an Australian instrument, and a chance to sing "Happy Birthday" to a famed, and late, American playwright.
BRICK – They say “not all heroes wear capes,” however these local heroes were awarded their own cape at the 8th Annual Brick Hero Awards program held at the Brick High School auditorium. The event, which is run by the Mayor’s Student Advisory, honors Brick residents who...
Grab yer maties to raise a pint at the second annual Cape Cod Pirate Festival. It's back, swashbucklers, and organizer Chris Edwards says this family-friendly festival is now two weekends instead of one. The Cape Cod Pirate Festival is dropping its anchor at the Yarmouth Fairgrounds to transform it into...
Drivers are paying more to cruise the barrier islands on Ocean Drive after a 50-cent toll hike went into effect last week on the five toll bridges operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission. The tolls went from $1.50 to $2. Next year, they are expected to go to...
Spring comes to Cape Cod with all the speed of a turtle carrying a big bucket of ice water. "When I moved here, I was told that the calendar went like this: January, February, March, March, March, June," said Cape gardening guru C. L. Fornari, reached by phone. "And sometimes, even the beginning of June is dicey."
St. Patrick's Day celebrations, or at least celebrations of Irish things, continue into the weekend after the holiday and even later in the month, with choices including Celtic music (to dance to!), Irish dancing, stories and even trivia. Other music highlights tend toward the classical, with chorale and chamber music...
Hi folks Wednesday looks like a lovely day on Cape Cod, but after that we might not see the sun again until the weekend. In the news: Cape Cod 5 CEO Dorothy Savarese shares lessons from a life of leadership, erosion unearths the 1,000-year-old grave of an Indigenous person on a Cape Cod beach, and House Hunt finds an amazing waterfront estate in North Chatham. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
