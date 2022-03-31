Cape Codder of the Month Heather Doyle of Cape Cod Ocean Community

Across Cape Cod’s quaint towns and pristine sandy beaches, a taboo subject hangs in the salty air. The sea level is rising, and at an accelerating rate. In the next 30 years - the typical term for an American mortgage - average US sea level rise is expected to be 10 - 12 inches (25-30cm) due to climate change. On Cape Cod, the sea level has risen a foot in the past century, says Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Massachusetts, a threat that is being exacerbated by extreme storms pummeling the coast with heavier rainfall, storm surge and...

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO