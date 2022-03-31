ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Stimulus Update 2022: Is Your State Sending Checks To Help You Fight Inflation?

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flg36_0evEB8So00

Consumers who have a hard time making ends meet due to the highest inflation rate in 40 years could get help thanks to federal and state legislation that would send rebates, stimulus checks or oth er financial relief to Americans.

See: Inflation up 7.9% in February — Consumer Prices Reach Historic 40-Year High
Find: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising

Many of the packages either approved or under consideration target specific people rather than the general population, which makes them different from previous stimulus programs, Forbes reported. They also involve much smaller dollar amounts — mainly as a way to prevent inflation from worsening by putting more money into a market where supply already lags demand.

“Plans focused on specific sectors or groups, such as gas cards or disbursements based on income thresholds, in theory could help ease the pain caused by prices of specific goods or services…without putting as much pressure on prices more broadly,” Andrew Patterson, senior international economist at Vanguard, told Forbes.

One proposal, called the Gas Rebate Act of 2022, was recently introduced by a trio of U.S. House members: Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), John Larson (D-Conn.) and Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.). It would send energy rebate payments of $100 a month to eligible taxpayers and offer an additional $100 per dependent.

See: Stimulus Update 2022 — Essential Workers in This State Will Receive $500 Checks

Under this proposal, full payments would go to married couples filing jointly with annual incomes up to $150,000 and single filers earning up to $75,000. Those with higher incomes would get reduced payments. However, the legislation needs to pass Congress, which might be tough going considering many lawmakers prefer to end COVID-era stimulus payments.

At the state level, here are proposals that have already been approved by legislatures, as reported by Forbes:

  • Idaho: Last month, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill to provide $350 million for tax rebates to residents. Payments will be sent to full-time Idaho residents who filed 2020 and 2021 tax returns and full-time Idaho residents who filed grocery-credit refund returns.
  • Georgia: Eligible residents who have filed their 2021 and 2022 tax returns will receive rebates based on filing status. The rebates range from $250 for single filers to $500 for joint filers. Those who have yet to file and do so by the April 18 deadline could receive their rebates in their tax refunds.
  • Indiana: Indiana taxpayers will receive a one-time, $125 refund after they file their 2021 income tax returns. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the measure in December 2021.
  • New Jersey: Last fall, Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers greenlighted a proposal to send one-time rebates of up to $500 to almost 1 million eligible households. Taxpayers who file using a taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number could also see a $500 one-time rebate.
  • New Mexico: Earlier this month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed measures to provide New Mexico taxpayers with a one-time, $250 rebate. Married couples filing jointly will receive $500. The income eligibility threshold is $75,000 for single taxpayers and $150,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly.

Find: Stimulus Update – $1.9 Billion May Have Been Disbursed to Ineligible People — See Why

Here’s a look at other states that have legislation under consideration.

  • California: Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed spending up to $9 billion to offer gas rebates to residents. If state lawmakers approve the proposal, checks could go out within the next few months. Eligibility would be based on vehicle registration instead of tax filings and income.
  • Hawaii: Gov. David Ige wants to send a $100 tax rebate to all Hawaii taxpayers plus $100 for each dependent. The proposal is still being considered by the state legislature.
  • Kentucky: The Kentucky Senate legislature approved $1 billion in rebates for taxpayers. If the measure makes it into law, the state will send a one-time rebate of $500 to eligible individuals and up to $1,000 to eligible households.
  • Maine: Gov. Janet Mills has proposed sending one-time rebate checks of $850 to eligible residents. If approved, checks could be mailed in June.
  • Minnesota: Gov. Tim Walz has proposed sending tax rebate checks of $500 per taxpayer. For now, lawmakers are split on who should receive the checks.
  • New York: Under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal, property owners outside of New York City would receive an average rebate of $970, while New York City owners would get average rebates of $425.

In addition to those proposals, lawmakers in Kansas, Pennsylvania and Virginia have proposed reducing or eliminating gas or grocery taxes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Stimulus Update 2022: Is Your State Sending Checks To Help You Fight Inflation?

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Underwood
Person
David Ige
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Gavin Newsom
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Inflation#Rebates#Consumer Prices#Americans#Vanguard#U S House#Essential Workers
Motley Fool

Democrats Unveil Plan for New Quarterly Stimulus Checks

With gas prices rising, Democrats want to provide quarterly stimulus payments. Income limits for receiving stimulus money would mirror those of last year's checks. On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. Like the payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, these payments would likely go directly into American's bank accounts. The money would be sent out quarterly, aiming to help people cope with rising gas costs.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Logan Banner

Distribution of P-EBT funds altered for next round

CHARLESTON — A third round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds will be given to eligible students later this spring, but it won’t be as much as families might be used to. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will roll out benefits in April...
AGRICULTURE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
120K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy