After four years at Johns Hopkins, Maryland women’s lacrosse star Aurora Cordingley will face her former teammates

Aurora Cordingley and Jeanne Kachris communicate frequently, but their texts this week have been more reminiscent of their time as roommates and teammates on the Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse team.

Cordingley, a graduate student attacker, will return to Homewood Field for the first time since transferring to Maryland as she and the No. 8 Terps (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) meet Kachris, a graduate student defender, and the No. 20 Blue Jays (6-5, 0-2) on Saturday at noon.

“It’s been a lot of memories,” Kachris said of her exchanges with Cordingley. “I’ll likely see her, and we’ll laugh a little bit and have fun with it.”

Added Cordingley, who lived with Kachris for four years: “We go back and forth with banter all the time. It will be a little strange at first, but it will definitely be a fun and competitive game.”

Johns Hopkins’ loss has been Maryland’s gain. Cordingley entered the week leading all NCAA Division I players in points per game at 6.7 and leads her team in goals (38), assists (30) and points (68). Her play has been a significant factor in the Terps’ rise back to national prominence after a subpar 2021 season , according to coach Cathy Reese.

“We’re still sitting at 8-1, and a key piece of that is her being a key contributor on the offensive end,” Reese said before the team’s 15-3 victory at Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Cordingley and her No. 45 jersey — which had been worn only by Vanessa Tatum in 1985 — had long been a fixture at Johns Hopkins. In four years, she accumulated 116 goals and 66 assists. Her 182 points rank ninth in the school’s Division I era and are tied for 17th all-time.

But after the coronavirus pandemic-abbreviated 2021 season in which she totaled 39 goals and 18 assists, Cordingley graduated with a bachelor’s in international studies. Seeking a master’s in the field of business, she decided to transfer to Maryland, where she is studying business and management.

Another attraction was the Terps’ storied history of 14 national championships, an NCAA Division I record.

“I was looking for more on the lacrosse field,” Cordingley said. “I really wanted to play for a competitive lacrosse team and one that goes to the Final Four regularly. So I knew I would be playing with people who had the same drive and motivation as me.”

Reese, who compared Cordingley with former attacker Alex Aust in terms of vision and playmaking ability, said she had always admired Cordingley when the Terps had to build a defensive game plan around limiting her.

“When the opportunity became available and she entered the [NCAA transfer] portal to take her fifth year, we jumped on it,” she said. “We thought, ‘This is a big piece that we need for our attack with Brindi Griffin and Catie May graduating.’ We knew that Aurora had great field sense, had great field vision, and can shoot. She can pretty much do it all as an attacker, and we needed somebody to be that behind-the-net attacker where pretty much our whole offense runs through.”

Reese couldn’t inform her players of Cordingley’s transfer until August, but when she did, Cordingley was welcomed enthusiastically by her new teammates. Cordingley said switching from Hopkins blue to Maryland red felt natural.

“I think it was meant to be that I met these people here,” she said. “I’ve created already so many lifelong friends that will be in my life for the rest of the time that I am on this earth. Just being coached by Cathy and [assistants Lauri] Kenis and Caitlyn [Phipps], I’ve just learned so much, and I’m just really happy here.”

Back at Johns Hopkins, Cordingley’s role behind the cage has been filled by senior Georgia Esmond, who leads the offense in assists with 17 and points with 30. While acknowledging that Cordingley is “killing it over there at Maryland,” the Woodbine resident and Glenelg graduate said she will have no reservations about trying to beat her former teammate’s new team.

Blue Jays coach Janine Tucker said she and her players can’t afford to let emotions cloud their approach despite their outspoken affection for Cordingley.

“She spent four years of her life here and was part of our family and will always be a part of my family and part of our Blue Jay family,” Tucker said. “But on game day, that’s No. 45, and we’ve got to do our best to neutralize her because she’s so talented. … Our team has to focus on getting the job done against Maryland. It’s not us against Aurora.”

Cordingley said she anticipates being guarded by Kachris, her former roommate who ranks seventh in Johns Hopkins’ Division I history in caused turnovers with 75 and 16th in ground balls with 113. Cordingley said Kachris might know her best, which Kachris did not dispute.

“I have played against her for four years,” she said. “You just go out and play your game. … It’s almost like tryouts when your parents say, ‘You’re not friends with anyone today.’ It’s just going in and playing the game for your team.”

Cordingley was diplomatic about her return to Homewood Field. But senior defender Maddie Sanchez, who lives with Cordingley, senior attacker Julia Hoffman (McDonogh) and senior midfielder Darby Welsh (St. Paul’s) in an off-campus house, said her housemate is eager to play.

“I think that it’s definitely something that’s been on her calendar for a while,” Sanchez said. “I think she’s super excited. She’s definitely a little nervous because it’s kind of weird playing your old teammates, but I think the general vibe from her that I’m getting is that she’s super pumped up for the opportunity.”

Cordingley understands her role is to help the Terps collect wins — even at the expense of her former team. After Saturday, she can revert to being Johns Hopkins’ “biggest fan.”

NO. 8 MARYLAND@NO. 20 JOHNS HOPKINS

Saturday, noon

TV: ESPNU