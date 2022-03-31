ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

To the Rescue: Gentle, sweet lady looking for a forever home

By Annette Weston
Cover picture for the articleCARTERET COUNTY — A gentle giant with a laid-back attitude is looking for a forever home. Stephanie Hancock with Misplaced Mutts said Suzy, 3, is a rottweiler who is very gentle and...

