ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

What’s keeping Medicaid enrollees from getting COVID vaccine?

By Phil Galewitz, Kaiser Health News
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7t77_0evEAOOY00
Marcia Myers, 90, receives a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccination from Kara Dandrea with Guardian Pharmacy on Sept. 17, 2021 at the Toby& Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences in Boca Raton, Florida. Two Democratic senators want the Government Accountability Office to study why COVID-19 vaccination rates remain low among Medicaid enrollees. [ MIKE STOCKER | Sun Sentinel ]

Two prominent Democratic senators have requested a Government Accountability Office study of why COVID-19 vaccination rates remain far lower among Medicaid enrollees than the general population and what barriers are impeding state efforts to increase immunizations among program beneficiaries, low-income people who have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

Sens. Robert Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania and Ron Wyden of Oregon asked for the inquiry, citing recent stories by KHN and Roll Call that have highlighted the problem and states’ ongoing struggle to raise vaccination rates, according to a letter to the GAO that was provided to KHN. A KHN article published in February reported data from several states — Utah, Washington, Virginia, and California — which showed that vaccination rates of the Medicaid population were well below overall state rates. For example, in California, 54 percent of Medicaid enrollees 5 and older had been at least partly vaccinated, compared with 81 percent of state residents in that age group.

State and Medicaid health plan officials told KHN that part of the problem was that plans don’t have current addresses or phone numbers for many members, which has made contacting them difficult. In a KHN story published in August, state officials said they were also hampered by a lack of access to data about which members are immunized.

The problems reflect the decentralized nature of Medicaid, which gets the majority of its funding from the federal government but is managed by the states.

“Barriers to vaccinating Medicaid enrollees are particularly troubling given the program’s importance for persons of color and low-wage workers,” the senators wrote in the letter to the GAO.

“We are concerned that these data barriers may be impeding efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates and address persistent health inequities exacerbated by the pandemic, particularly among communities of color and people with limited incomes who have been disproportionately affected by this disease.”

Casey chairs the Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Wyden chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, which oversees Medicare and Medicaid spending.

“We want to ensure every effort is made to ease vaccine access to these beneficiaries,” the senators wrote. “A lack of good data hurts our ability to get shots in arms, which can prolong the pandemic and put high-risk groups in even greater danger.’’

The letter also cited a report by Duke University researchers that says there’s a 15 percent to 20 percent difference in vaccination rates between Medicaid beneficiaries and people with other forms of health coverage.

The vaccination lag is especially important because 5 million enrollees are front-line workers in the health industry and other critical services, the senators said, citing a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0evEAOOY00

• • •

How to get tested

Tampa Bay: The Times can help you find the free, public COVID-19 testing sites in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Florida: The Department of Health has a website that lists testing sites in the state. Some information may be out of date.

The U.S.: The Department of Health and Human Services has a website that can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

OMICRON VARIANT: Omicron changed what we know about COVID. Here’s the latest on how the infectious COVID-19 variant affects masks, vaccines, boosters and quarantining.

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

62K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Bruce Arians retiring as Bucs coach

The most chaotic offseason in Bucs and NFL history just got a bit more surreal Wednesday night: Coach Bruce Arians is retiring to take a front-office role effective immediately. Veteran defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace him. “I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

A closer look at new Bucs head coach Todd Bowles

Bucs fans are familiar with the team’s former defensive coordinator, but here’s a refresher on Todd Bowles’ background:. Hometown: Elizabeth, N.J. As a college player: Played four seasons at Temple (1982-85), the last three for Bruce Arians) As a college coach: Was defensive coordinator at Morehouse College...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sarasota, FL
Tampa, FL
Health
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Tampa, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Tampa, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Hernando, FL
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Vaccines
State
Oregon State
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
State
Utah State
Detroit News

Many Medicaid recipients could lose coverage as pandemic ends

Most of the nation will rejoice when the Biden administration lifts the public health emergency that has been in force since March 2020. But when that moment comes — probably this summer, absent another surge — it could put many millions of adults and children currently on Medicaid at risk of losing health care coverage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Health And Human Services#Covid#Gao#Democratic#Khn
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM

Are New Yorkers still getting vaccinated for COVID?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cases of COVID-19 in New York have fallen this year from a high of 90,132 on January 7 to just 1,770 cases on March 14, based on Department of Health (DOH) information. Similarly, the percentage of vaccinations has dropped off. Between February 11 to March...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

Free COVID tests and treatments no longer free for uninsured, as funding runs out

The first real-world consequences of dwindling federal COVID-19 funds have started to be felt in recent days. Coronavirus tests for uninsured patients are no longer free in some places. That's because the program that reimbursed clinics and hospitals for the testing, as well as for treating uninsured patients with COVID-19, stopped accepting claims last week "due to lack of sufficient funds." Some clinics have already started to turn away people without insurance who come to get tested and can't afford to pay for it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy