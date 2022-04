There’s finally been some movement on the live-action Barbie movie that director power couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach first signed onto back in 2019. That’s given fans plenty of times to wonder what, exactly, the two indie darlings behind Frances Ha, have in mind for whatever it is that goes on in Mattel’s Barbieland. And while there’s been a new wave of developments casting-wise, everything we know about the plot so far consists of a single sentence on IMDb: “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”

