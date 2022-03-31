ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brierfield, AL

Woman saved from mobile home in Brierfield

wbrc.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy storm in greater Alberta in Tuscaloosa Co. SOURCE: Ann Cleveland. Heavy storm in...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Neighbors pull North Greenbush woman from burning home

Police say an 84-year-old woman is alive because of the heroic actions of neighbors. A fire started in the kitchen of 30 Brinker Drive South in North Greenbush around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors pulled the victim, Johanna Giordano, from the home as 911 was being called. Multiple departments responded. It...
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man rescued from burning Pocatello mobile home dies in hospital

An elderly man who was heroically rescued from his burning south Pocatello mobile home has died. Bannock County authorities reported that the 76-year-old man died Thursday at a Salt Lake City hospital, where he was airlifted after initially being treated for his severe burns at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The man’s name has not yet been released as authorities try to track down his next of kin. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Pickens County, AL
Crime & Safety
Coosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
Coosa County, AL
Accidents
City
Alberta, AL
Pickens County, AL
Accidents
County
Coosa County, AL
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Cleveland, AL
City
Brierfield, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Mobile, AL
County
Pickens County, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Accident#University Of Montevallo#Family#Tuscaloosa Co#Ann Cleveland Updated
AL.com

2 males shot dead Friday afternoon in Mobile double homicide

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were killed Friday afternoon in Mobile, authorities said. Around 1:36 p.m. Friday, Mobile police officers responded to Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road on a call of two people shot, said police spokeswoman Officer Katrina Frazier. Officers found two male victims...
MOBILE, AL
WAFF

Deputies searching for man in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a man in Morgan County Tuesday evening. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Highway 55 at Wilhite Road in the Cole Spring area. MSCO says deputies made contact with one person was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Large amount of controlled substances seized Monday in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 44-year-old Hueytown woman

The Hueytown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. Tavashia Austin could be in the western area of Birmingham. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt. She is 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. If you see her, you are asked to...
HUEYTOWN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy