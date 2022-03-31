Woman saved from mobile home in Brierfield

An elderly man who was heroically rescued from his burning south Pocatello mobile home has died. Bannock County authorities reported that the 76-year-old man died Thursday at a Salt Lake City hospital, where he was airlifted after initially being treated for his severe burns at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The man’s name has not yet been released as authorities try to track down his next of kin. ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO