Illinois State

Rental property owners remain opposed to bill requiring subsidized housing

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A number of Illinois housing provider groups are pushing for a “no” vote on legislation that would require landlords to participate in the federal Section 8 housing program by amending the state’s Homeless Prevention Act. House Bill 2775 is described as...

Fortune

The housing market frenzy will pass. Just not this spring

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. We're in the middle of the housing market's hottest stretch in the nation's history. U.S. home prices are up 18.8% over the past 12 months. That's well...
REAL ESTATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: Cheapest Cities for Renters

Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
HOUSE RENT
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
Money

The 10 Hottest Cities for Gen Z Renters

After working from their family homes or college towns in the early days of the pandemic, Gen Z is finally moving to the big city. A new report from RentCafe, a real estate listing firm, found the volume of rental applications from people born between 1997 and 2012 rose 21% over the past year, while the volume of applications for all other generations fell.
HOUSE RENT
KTEN.com

What is Homeowners Insurance?

Originally Posted On: https://springshomes.com/blog/home-owners-insurance-policy/. What is homeowners insurance? A homeowners insurance policy protects you and your home against property damage and losses from events like theft, fire, catastrophes, natural disasters, and injury. Homeowners insurance doesn’t refer to a single type of coverage, it’s more like an entire group of different...
PERSONAL FINANCE
domino

These are the Best Cities for Renters Based on What You Care About Most

If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, then you know the first step in any real-estate search isn’t buying Bubble Wrap at Home Depot—it’s making a priority list. And yes, that goes for renters, too. With rents hitting new all-time highs due to the hyper-competitive home sales market, many people are having to choose the one thing that is most important to them and compromise on their nice-to-haves. For example, you might have to pick between a place with a second bedroom that can double as a home office or a spacious backyard where the puppy you adopted mid-pandemic can roam. Research done by Living Cozy shows that there is a different U.S. city for every kind of tenant, depending on what you care about the most. After analyzing factors like cost of living, two-bedroom apartment availability, and number of walkable parks, the researchers found that Washington, D.C., tops the list as the best metro area overall. However, if the nation’s capital isn’t your cup of tea, one of these five other leading locations could be the right fit.
HOUSE RENT
The Mint Hill Times

What Kind Of Insurance Do I Need If I Own A Condo?

Q: I own a condo. What kind of insurance do I need?. A: Generally, a condo association insures the building and common elements under a single policy, called the master policy. This policy typically provides one of three kinds of coverage:. The basic building (walls, roof, floors, elevators), but not...
MINT HILL, NC
Mission Local

What is going on with Mission rentals?

This chart shows the number of apartments of any configuration that are available in the Mission. I queried Craigslist daily for a year. I recorded the number of apartments listed for rent. I didn’t try to correct for double listings or apartments which had been rented but not removed from the list. I was simply interested in general trends. There was a steady decline in availability from the beginning of 2021 until August of the same year. Availability seemed to level off until recently. From February 2022 until now the trend has been almost straight up.
HOUSE RENT

