Chief: 1 dead in fire at New Rochelle building

A woman was killed in a fire inside a mixed-use building in New Rochelle, officials say.

Authorities say the fire started around 6 a.m. on the corner of Hamilton Avenue, across from New Rochelle City Hall.

Firefighters from Yonkers, Eastchester, Pelham and Mount Vernon assisted as the fire raised to five alarms.

Officials say they found a woman's body in the second-floor apartment. They say they haven't been able to officially identify the victim.

Neighbors say her name was Judy and she was the building's superintendent for the other offices and businesses in the complex

Chief Andy Sandor, of the New Rochelle Fire Department, says it took crews a while to get to the victim once the fire entered the space between the roof and the offices.

"The top of a building has a little space for air, heat, and cooling…And if a fire gets up in there, there's nothing to stop it,” Sandor says. “So, once the fire got in there, it just took off across and went throughout the whole building."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.