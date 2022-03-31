ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Photos: Maddie Potts Jamboree

independentri.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNarragansett High School played host to the Maddie Potts Lacrosse...

www.independentri.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westerly Sun

Preview: Chariho softball

Head coach: Elizabeth Caggiano (second season). Assistant coaches: Ashley Burke, Adam Heath. Last season: Chariho finished 1-12, losing to Cumberland in the Division I playoffs. Returning to varsity:. Senior: Ava Rao (1B-3B-SS). Juniors: Alex Maggs (OF), Hannah Smith (1B, OF), Shea Smith (C-1B). Maddy Barrette (P-OF-2B), Tori Barrette (P-2B-3B), Kaitlyn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket closes Slater Park tennis courts for renovation

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket is fixing up the tennis courts at Slater Park. Starting Monday, the tennis courts off the Armistice Boulevard entrance of Slater Park will be closed for complete reconstruction. Plans include resurfacing the courts, adding new fences, and upgrading to LED lighting. The option for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Narragansett, RI
Education
City
Narragansett, RI
Narragansett, RI
Sports
City
South Kingstown, RI
City
Middletown, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Dighton-Rehoboth boys volleyball falls in season opener

MEDFIELD— The Spring 2022 high school sports season is officially underway in the Greater Taunton area, though it's not exactly the start that Dighton-Rehoboth boys volleyball wanted. The Falcons fell to Medfield on the road Thursday in Tri-Valley League action in three straight sets, 17-25, 18-25, 20-25, and start the season off with a 0-1 record.  ...
MEDFIELD, MA
Westerly Sun

Preview: Westerly boys volleyball

Head coach: Erinn Beal. Assistant coach: Rana Hamelin. Last season: Westerly finished 6-7, losing to Cranston West in the quarterfinals of the Division II tournament. Seniors: Hunter Armitage (captain), Marcus Haik (captain), Jackson Ogle (captain), Dante Wilk (captain). Sophomores: Brian Allen, Romello Hamelin, Jesse Samo. New to varsity: None. Outlook:...
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Narragansett High School
The Day

2022 H.S. baseball preview capsules

Coach: Jack Biggs (16th season) Key returnees: Sr. P Jace Lillie, Sr. P Greg Morgan, Sr. OF-P Julian Baez, Sr. IF Chris Martin, Sr. OF-P Chris Stevens, Jr. OF-P John Bureau, Jr. IF Blake Biggs-IF, Jr. IF-P Gavin O'Brien, Jr. C Quinn Killoy, Jr. IF-P Owen Elmer. Top newcomers: Jr....
EAST LYME, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police start girls basketball league in honor of fallen trooper, Tamar Bucci

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police created a girls basketball league in honor of a state trooper who died in a traffic crash in Stoneham earlier this month. The new league is named in memory of Tamar, Bucci, who gave her life in the line of duty. Bucci was killed when a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north.
STONEHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy