Photos: Maddie Potts Jamboree

Stonington edged two-time defending champion Bloomfield, 56-53, to win the Class S state title and received the most votes for the best winter indoor team. Josh Mooney won the 55 hurdles and was second in the 55 dash at the meet. Ryan Gruczka won the 1,000 and was second in...
The 2021-22 high school winter sports season has been over for a few weeks, but now the fun begins.
It's award season for winter sports and while the Providence Journal All-State teams won't be released until next month, there are plenty of postseason accolades that have already been decided.
This week we'll be publishing...
Head coach: Elizabeth Caggiano (second season). Assistant coaches: Ashley Burke, Adam Heath. Last season: Chariho finished 1-12, losing to Cumberland in the Division I playoffs. Returning to varsity:. Senior: Ava Rao (1B-3B-SS). Juniors: Alex Maggs (OF), Hannah Smith (1B, OF), Shea Smith (C-1B). Maddy Barrette (P-OF-2B), Tori Barrette (P-2B-3B), Kaitlyn...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket is fixing up the tennis courts at Slater Park. Starting Monday, the tennis courts off the Armistice Boulevard entrance of Slater Park will be closed for complete reconstruction. Plans include resurfacing the courts, adding new fences, and upgrading to LED lighting. The option for...
The MIAA and the Boston Bruins have informed Lynnfield native and Malden Catholic senior hockey player Nick Julian that he has been selected by his league — the Catholic Conference
The post Lynnfield native, Malden Catholic senior Nick Julian earns Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award appeared first on Itemlive.
MEDFIELD— The Spring 2022 high school sports season is officially underway in the Greater Taunton area, though it's not exactly the start that Dighton-Rehoboth boys volleyball wanted.
The Falcons fell to Medfield on the road Thursday in Tri-Valley League action in three straight sets, 17-25, 18-25, 20-25, and start the season off with a 0-1 record.
...
Head coach: Erinn Beal. Assistant coach: Rana Hamelin. Last season: Westerly finished 6-7, losing to Cranston West in the quarterfinals of the Division II tournament. Seniors: Hunter Armitage (captain), Marcus Haik (captain), Jackson Ogle (captain), Dante Wilk (captain). Sophomores: Brian Allen, Romello Hamelin, Jesse Samo. New to varsity: None. Outlook:...
"I like taking on challenges. Some people call me stupid for it, but it’s who I am." On the 32nd floor of the skyscraper at 1 Beacon Street in Boston, Frank Martin has an unmistakable glow as he sits in a burgundy booth in a corner of the UMass Club and gushes about his new job.
Coach: Jack Biggs (16th season) Key returnees: Sr. P Jace Lillie, Sr. P Greg Morgan, Sr. OF-P Julian Baez, Sr. IF Chris Martin, Sr. OF-P Chris Stevens, Jr. OF-P John Bureau, Jr. IF Blake Biggs-IF, Jr. IF-P Gavin O'Brien, Jr. C Quinn Killoy, Jr. IF-P Owen Elmer. Top newcomers: Jr....
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police created a girls basketball league in honor of a state trooper who died in a traffic crash in Stoneham earlier this month. The new league is named in memory of Tamar, Bucci, who gave her life in the line of duty. Bucci was killed when a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north.
Comments / 0