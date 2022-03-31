ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Police

Sentinel
 2 days ago

7:40 a.m. — An animal complaint/bite was reported in the 400 block of Willow Street. A verbal warning was issued. 8:56 a.m. to 2:23 p.m. — (10) ordinance violations were reported throughout Fairmont. Written warnings were issued for all. 3:45 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported...

MLive

4 injured in school bus crash involving SUV driven by teen

CHARLEVOIX TOWNSHIP, MI – Four people were transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a Chevy Equinox driven by a teen on Monday morning, March 14, 9&10 News reports. A Charlevoix-Emmet ISD bus was traveling northbound on US-31 near Boyne City Road around...
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
Crime & Safety
Sentinel

BAC of wrong-way driver was .32%, police say

YEAGERTOWN — The driver of a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on U.S. 322 and rammed two police vehicles shortly after midnight on the morning of March 19 in Derry Township had a blood-alcohol concentration four times Pennsylvania’s legal limit, Mifflin County Regional Police Department Chief Andre French said Tuesday.
