PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are just about wrapping up the month of March and Wednesday is going to be our last chance to boost our rain total for the month. We have an early morning cold front, which is going to enhance our shower development by the morning commute. Expect light rain showers from Vancouver south through the Willamette Valley by 5 or 6 a.m. As that cold front progresses east, the showers will become more scattered. Rain totals are expected to be around one-tenth of an inch, with some below that mark.

